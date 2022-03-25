York County father arrested after shooting of 3-year-old son

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son in Yorktown turned himself in Thursday night, authorities said.

Canaan Lamont Fleming, 22, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, two counts of child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.

The child’s mother, Ayannah Mercedes Chapman, 22, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and multiple firearms in the residence where she lives with Fleming, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities received a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday from Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital regarding a 3-year-old shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

A family member brought the child into the hospital after the incident in an apartment in the 7400 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a firearm at the apartment.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Shelley Ward, the child did not shoot himself. The boy was released from the hospital Wednesday and went home with a family member, police said.

