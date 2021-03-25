York County felon free on drug bail is charged in raid for fentanyl, heroin, meth, guns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Dys
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A York County felon who was free on bail for drug charges was arrested again Wednesday for drug and weapon charges, officials said.

Desmon Ryan Bradley, 27, of Tomahawk Ridge, Rock Hill, is charged with possession of fentanyl and LSD with intent to distribute, trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school or park, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police records and B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Agents seized 51 grams of heroin, 34 grams of meth, 13 grams of fentanyl, and 5 doses of LSD, from the Tomahawk Ridge home Wednesday after serving a search warrant, Kennedy said.

Police also seized nine guns from the home, Kennedy said.

Police found amounts of heroin, fentanyl, meth, and LSD in felony amounts, according to court records.

A conviction for heroin trafficking of more than 28 grams in South Carolina carries a mandatory 25 years in prison, state law shows. All the other charges are felonies that carry sentences of at least five years to 25 years in prison for convictions.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Past conviction and pending charges

Bradley was sentenced to a year in a S.C. Department of Corrections prison in 2019 for a previous felony conviction for distribution of meth, South Carolina court records show.

As a convicted felon, Bradley is banned under South Carolina law from having any weapons.

Then in 2020, Bradley was arrested in January and October on felony cocaine and meth charges in York County, according to court records. In both 2020 cases, Bradley was released on bail after the drug arrests, records show.

Court records show all three of those 2020 cases remain pending in York County criminal court.

Bradley remains in the York County Detention Center without bond on the charges from Wednesday’s arrest, jail records show.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghent Altarpiece: Prized Van Eyck oil painting finds new home

    It has been moved in the Belgian cathedral where it is displayed thanks to a 30m euro (£26m) upgrade.

  • America's endless debate about gun violence will never make us safer

    As gun violence reporters, we are sad, frustrated and angry. America’s endless debate is not just biased; it is actively harmful and racist A memorial to the victims in Boulder, Colorado, on 24 March. Photograph: Paula Bronstein./Getty Images We write about gun violence in America as our full-time jobs. Between the two of us, we’ve been doing that for over a decade. We see that America’s endless gun debate does not treat shooting victims and their families equitably. It is not driven by a focus on what actually works to save lives. It rarely includes the voices of the majority of the victims or any of the people who have a track record of successfully preventing shootings. It is not just biased; it is actively harmful and racist. And it will never make us safer. We are sad, frustrated and angry. Here’s why: We focus on “mass shootings”, but that obscures the violence that really drives America’s gun violence crisis. Last year, gun violence in the US killed an estimated 4,000 more people than it did in 2019. More than 500 people died in shootings that included multiple casualties or injuries. And yet, for a full year, there was not a single major news cycle about an American mass shooting. Labels matter. They inform how we see victims, our level of focus, what we consider as solutions. Between less than 1 and 3% of America’s gun homicide victims die in what we generally consider “mass shootings”. But none of the community shootings last year prompted national debates over what we should do to prevent this kind of violence, and rarely do people dig into the reasons behind a community shooting or the motivation of the shooter – if they’re ever arrested . We only mourn certain tragedies. Anyone who has spent time with people who have lost family members to gun violence knows that there is a deep equality in grief. Shootings are always sudden and brutal, and the trauma of even a single gun murder or suicide ripples through multiple generations. Yet most grief-stricken families, many of them mourning Black and brown victims, grieve outside of the national spotlight. Joe Biden forcefully denounced gun violence and called for an assault weapon ban. But where is the national mourning for victims of daily gun violence? The “solutions” offered today would do little to stem the daily death toll. The assault rifle bans and universal background checks reflexively supported by progressives will do little to decrease the bulk of shooting incidents: suicides and community violence. Approaches that have stronger evidence of saving lives, like intensive city-level support programs for the men and boys most at risk of being shot or becoming shooters, hospital-based violence intervention programs, or even more effective policing strategies, rarely get discussed on a national level. Even Democrats seem to prefer fighting a high-profile, losing battle with Republicans over gun control laws, rather than devoting time and focus to less partisan prevention efforts. The intense focus on the National Rifle Association (NRA) is missing the point. After more than a two years of bitter infighting, lawsuits and financial turmoil, the NRA is not in great shape. And still, Republican lawmakers’ fierce opposition to passing any gun control bills, or the deep ideological belief in gun rights among millions of Americans, has remained unchanged. There’s still plenty to criticize about the NRA’s political advocacy, but media attention and Democrats’ attacks only inflate its importance. The way the American media cover mass shootings makes us all collaborators. Even as media outlets try to focus more attention on the victims of shootings, and give perpetrators less notoriety, the fundamental equation of mass shootings has not changed: kill enough people and you will get national attention. That media coverage feeds people’s most irrational fears. Take school shootings. American children are much more likely to be killed in their own homes or neighborhoods than at school. But instead of a national campaign to prevent domestic violence or provide kids with mental health support, America has a multibillion-dollar school security industry. Some of these security efforts have actively hurt vulnerable children: Following the Columbine tragedy, school discipline was ramped up and more police officers were put in schools, fueling a “school-to-prison” pipeline that disproportionately hurt students of color. We still lack the vocabulary to talk about gun violence in nuanced yet precise ways. Inaccurate and reductive euphemisms like “Black on Black crime”, “inner-city violence” or “gang violence” still frequently warp descriptions of the daily experiences of communities of color. Rarely are stories of grieving Black and brown families and their deceased loved ones granted the same carefulness in language as high-profile mass shootings. Perhaps it’s not surprising then that many Americans still write off shootings that injure and kill multiple people in Black and brown communities as gang violence, a natural byproduct of living in the hood. Scared of parroting Fox News and other conservative media, progressives often shy away from frank, honest discussions about gun violence that is concentrated among lower-income Black and brown communities. But this deflection from the reality of gun violence does a disservice to those who’ve had their lives upended by shootings and allows their stories to be hijacked by those who only talk about gun violence to call out the failures in Democrat-run cities. (For the record, violence in 2020 appears to be surging equally in both Democratic and Republican-run cities.) Gun violence is not talked about as the racial injustice that it is. Year after year, more than half of all American gun homicide victims are Black. Black boys and young men between the ages of 15 and 34 make up just 2% of the population but accounted for 37% of US gun deaths in 2019, according to CDC data. By talking about this reality openly and through a lens of racial equality we can better discuss and address the root causes of gun violence. We keep having the same brief, flawed and unproductive “debate” … over and over again. But the reality of gun violence in America is actually changing. In the past year, we’ve seen a deadly new domestic terrorism movement centered on opposition to gun control, as well as also a historic surge in daily shootings that we have barely started to understand. The longer we let recycled ideas inform the way we understand this problem, the farther we get from addressing the true toll of gun violence. Abené Clayton is the lead reporter on the Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America series, a project investigating the initiatives that are saving lives amid the US’s gun violence crisis. Lois Beckett is a senior reporter, covering domestic terrorism

  • Missing woman was likely killed in hit-and-run, Midlands police say

    The 23-year-old was out with friends on March 17 before stopping at a convenience store where she walked off and didn’t return, police said.

  • Iceland introduces restrictions after UK variant is detected

    Gym classes, happy hours and the near-normal life enjoyed so far by the people of Iceland ended abruptly on Thursday, when the government ordered new restrictions after detecting six coronavirus cases believed to be the variant first found in Britain. “We need to hit the brake,” Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said Thursday. Iceland has had just 5,384 cases and 29 deaths from COVID-19, according to official figures.

  • Cary police investigating reported racially motivated spitting incidents on greenway

    The victims believe the attacks were racially motivated, The News & Observer’s media partner ABC11 reported.

  • Ex-Operation Warp Speed chief fired from private firm over sexual harassment allegation

    Moncef Slaoui, the former chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration, was fired as chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics after allegations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at GlaxoSmithKline.Why it matters: Operation Warp Speed was established to accelerate and fund the development, manufacturing and distribution of multiple coronavirus vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have both been authorized by the FDA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK," GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani, said in a statement."Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.""Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture."Background: Slaoui spent 30 years at GSK, where he oversaw the development of numerous vaccines.In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Anthony Fauci said that the Trump administration's "recruitment of Dr. Moncef Slaoui was an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination."Slaoui resigned from Operation Warp Speed in January at the request of the incoming Biden administration.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Details Emerge on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s FBI Arrest

    Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was detained by the FBI this week, and it evidently all stems from an arrest that happened last year.

  • Video shows maskless woman using racial slur against Black bakery employee

    Cellphone footage from a bystander shows a white woman hurling racist insults to Victor Kamara, 30, at a New York City bakery after reportedly being denied service for refusing to wear a face mask.

  • Ahmad Alissa: Boulder shootings suspect Ahmad Alissa making first court appearance

    The suspected shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • US passes 30 million Covid cases

    ‘Whether or not we’re going to turn the corner remains to be seen,’ says Dr Anthony Fauci of current infections

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • Two people were found stabbed to death after a person witnessed the violent attack during a Zoom meeting and called 911

    A man and a woman in California were found fatally stabbed on Monday and a 32-year-old suspect has been detained, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Boulder shooting: Ahmad Alissa’s legal team seek hearing into alleged gunman’s mental health

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspected culprit of the King Sooper mass shooting in Boulder Colorado, made his first court appearance today, during which his defense team asked a judge to allow them a status hearing so they can determine the extent of their client’s mental illness. Prosecutors also indicated they planned to bring additional charges against Mr Alissa over the next two weeks. The status conference will be scheduled sometime in the next 30-90 days.

  • Charlottesville mayor lambasted for posting graphic poem that compares city to a rapist

    Nikuyah Walker posted a longer version of the poem on Twitter after it was briefly removed by Facebook

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive