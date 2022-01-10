York County General District Court closed Monday

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that the York-Poquson General District Court will be closed Monday.

“All cases set for (Monday) will be continued to another day as set by the clerk’s office,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “Any video hearings that were to take place tomorrow morning will more than likely take place on their next working day.”

It could not immediately be determined why the court is closed.

The General District Court, on Ballard Street in Yorktown, handles traffic cases, misdemeanor criminal hearings and preliminary hearings in felony cases, among other matters.

There’s been no word about any delays to cases in York-Poquoson Circuit Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, both of which operate out of the same building.

Deputies with the York-Poquson Sheriff’s Office run security throughout the building.

The Sheriff’s Office said to call the General District Court’s clerk’s office at 757-890-3450 for more information about cases.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com