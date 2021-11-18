York County jury convicts man of being supplier in 1 fatal drug overdose, acquits him in 2nd

A York County jury on Thursday convicted a man of multiple charges including murder for being the supplier in a deadly drug overdose, but acquitted him of several offenses in an earlier death.

David Seecharran, 44, of York, was found guilty of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations and five related crimes following an eight-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

RELATED: 2 seemingly unrelated deadly drug overdoses lead to arrests in York County, cops say

David Seecharran, 44, of York, was found guilty on Thursday in the York County Court of Common Pleas of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations and related crimes in the death of Jared Connelly, 30, of Manchester, on June 3, 2018.

Seecharran was convicted of being the supplier in the death of Jared Connelly, 30, of Manchester, on June 3, 2018.

But Seecharran was acquitted of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance and three related offenses in the death of Edward “Butch” Ahrens, 27, of York, on Dec. 23, 2016.

READ: 'My daughter was not just another overdose': Man sentenced for deadly drugs in York County

The middleman, David Taylor, testified at trial and remains charged with two counts of third-degree murder and related offenses.

First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker and Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hamme prosecuted the case. George Marros represented Seecharran.

ALSO OF INTEREST: Man to serve 7 1/2 to 15 years for supplying fentanyl in fatal overdose in York County

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder scheduled sentencing for Jan. 13, 2022, according to court records.

Contact Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Heroin epidemic: York man guilty in 1 fatal overdose, not guilty in 2nd