York County jury delivers split verdict in case of woman shot, run over and left for dead

A man was acquitted on Monday of shooting and attempting to murder a woman in York County but convicted of running her over.

Roberto Rodriguez III, 21, of York, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated assault after a six-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was found guilty of aggravated assault for running over Meredith Keltner in the area of Smyser Road and Indian Rock Dam Road in North Codorus Township on June 12, 2020. She survived.

Common Pleas Judge Amber Anstine Kraft cleared the courtroom and scheduled sentencing for May 31, according to court records.

"Factually, it was complicated. It was emotionally-draining. The stakes were very high," said Chief Deputy Public Defender Matthew Sembach, one of Rodriguez's attorneys, in an interview. "All three people inside that vehicle — their lives were changed drastically."

Sembach said he feels terrible for Keltner. He tried the case with Senior Assistant Public Defender Catherine Law.

On June 11, 2020, Keltner testified, she was homeless, traveling and keeping her belongings in a room at a building on East Princess Street near South Pine Street in York. She said she was addicted to crack at the time.

Keltner, 29, said she was on the balcony drinking a small bottle of wine, listening to music and dancing by herself when she twice heard a voice from below. She later came down and spoke with a man, who offered to get a hotel room.

They later went to a Motel 6 off U.S. Route 30 in Manchester Township, drank, used drugs and had sex. The man, she said, told her that his name was “Rodriguez.”

Later, the next morning, Rodriguez drove her back to the building and picked up a man she knew as “Esteban:” Francisco Torres Rivera. She said she had loaned him $70 or $75 but needed that money back to get to Sayre, Pennsylvania, a borough of about 5,500 in Bradford County.

Next, Rodriguez, she said, drove out to a country road, ordered her out of his car and shot her. She said she last remembers seeing him holding a gun.

“Rodriguez is the man who shot me with the gun,” Keltner testified. “He had the gun.”

Keltner was shot five times and run over. She suffered other injuries that included more than 12 broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and a brain bleed.

While in the ambulance on the way to York Hospital, Keltner told Northern York County Regional Police Cpl. Erika Eiker that two men committed the attack over money.

Eiker testified that she later relistened to the audio from her body-worn camera and heard Keltner appear to state, "Rodriguez."

On the witness stand, though, Keltner could not identify Rodriguez in the courtroom. She also disputed the accuracy of the transcript of her testimony at the preliminary hearing.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department recovered car parts at the crime scene and tied them back to Rodriguez’s blue 2004 Mazda 3 hatchback. Law enforcement also found his DNA on items left on the road such as a BIC lighter.

Police obtained records from the motel that showed that Rodriguez had paid for the room.

First, Rodriguez reported to investigators that he loaned his car to a man named “Saca” or “Saxa.” Then, he told Northern York County Regional Police Detectives Mark Baker and Joseph Jones that he lent his car to a man named “Flaco” in exchange for one ounce of marijuana.

During the trial, Rodriguez testified that Rivera directed him to drive to Smyser Road near Indian Rock Dam Road and make a U-turn.

Rivera, he said, pulled Keltner out of the car while holding a gun, ordered her to drop her belongings and show her hands, and then shot her five times.

Rodriguez testified that Rivera — a pimp and drug dealer with ties to a violent Puerto Rican gang who sells crack and heroin — threatened to kill him and his family if he told anyone what happened.

“I’m not trying to die,” said Rodriguez, who testified that he unintentionally ran over Keltner. “He knows where I live.”

His former cellmate at York County Prison testified that he overheard Rivera threaten, “Imma do you the same way that I tried to do to that [expletive].” A woman who used to live with Rivera stated that he bragged about shooting at least two people.

Rivera, 30, of New Castle, Lawrence County, is also charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and related offenses. He's being held on $2 million bail in York County Prison.

Rodriguez is being held on $200,000 bail in York County Prison.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

