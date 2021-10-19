York County jury finds man not guilty in stabbing

Oct. 19—A York County jury acquitted a Portland man of all charges related to an alleged stabbing last year.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department arrested Akram Ibrahim in February 2020 after two men were stabbed at a weekend party on Carll Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital, while the other was treated on scene. Ibrahim, who was 18 at the time, faced six charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.

The case went to trial Oct. 1. Court documents show the jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all six charges.

Defense attorney Amber Tucker said her client is looking forward to getting a job, applying to college and moving forward with his life.

"Mr. Ibrahim always maintained his innocence," she wrote in an email. "We are thankful and grateful that the jury took the time to fully consider the evidence presented during trial and found him not guilty of all charges."

York County District Attorney Kathy Slattery said she respected the jury's decision.

"We obviously thought we had a good case, but we were disappointed with the verdict," she said.