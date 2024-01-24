York County man arrested, charged with rape

Williamsburg police charged a York County man with rape Sunday.

After responding to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Scotland Street at 1:50 a.m., officers accused Orlando Rodriguez Rivera, 41, of raping a 36-year-old woman in an alley, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police arrested Rivera roughly six hours later at his home.

Rivera and the woman were seen together nearby at Brickhouse Tavern on Scotland Street prior to the assault, police said.

