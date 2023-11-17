York County man charged with ethnic intimidation against local church

A Newberry Township man left a disturbing review of a local church and pretended to shoot children and staff attending Vacation Bible School this past summer, according to police.

Paul Robert O'Neill, 50, of the first block of Maple Hill Drive has been charged with ethnic intimidation, stalking-repeatedly communicates to cause fear, terroristic threats and harassment.

He was arraigned in August and was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Police allege O'Neill has a history of attacking the congregation and destroying property of the church, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Five years ago, he broke into the church looking for his cat.

In early August this year, the Slavic Baptist Church of Harrisburg, which is located in Newberry Township, contacted police about a review of the church made by O'Neill, the affidavit states. The statement included: "... Do us all a favor, kill each other in a brutal Rus/UKR war and leave the planet better."

While police were reviewing it, O'Neill complained to authorities that he was upset the church was holding Vacation Bible School, making noise and blocking an entrance to the church parking lot, the affidavit states.

An officer responded to the area and "observed a very peaceful and fun" crowd of children and teenagers being supervised by adults, the affidavit states. They were involved in normal camp activities, such as playing on a bounce house. The officer noted he could barely hear them from O'Neill's front porch.

O'Neill reiterated to the officer how horrible the church was and complained that it is a nuisance. He told the officer that because they want to raise money for the war in Ukraine, "they should just go over and join the fight so that they can all be killed," the affidavit states.

The officer subsequently met with concerned church members. The previous day, they told the officer, O'Neill had been outside using his finger to pretend to shoot the children and staff. The parishioners said they have been fearful because of a history of antagonism toward them and their church, the affidavit states.

