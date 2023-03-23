York County man charged with luring 13 year old and sexually assaulting her: police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a York County man who police allege enticed a 13-year-old Dauphin County girl to his home and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

Trequan Lemont Santiago, 26, of the first block of East Main Street in Windsor borough, has been charged with trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, interference with custody of children, concealing the whereabouts of a child, luring a child into a motor vehicle and other offenses.

Middletown Borough Police allege the 13-year-old girl communicated with Santiago through SnapChat, and Santiago arranged transportation for her to his home, where he sexually assaulted the teen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police say Santiago arranged for a rideshare service. Twice, his mother drove Santiago to the teen's residence to pick her up.

During a forensic interview, the teen told police that Santiago sent her money through Cash App for snacks and clothes, the affidavit states. He also arranged for the ride shares, and he and his mother picked her up.

York City Police:Detectives investigating homicide after man killed in shooting earlier this month

More:Lake Williams dam project is over halfway done

She said he sexually assaulted her at least three times, the affidavit states.

His mother, Waleska Santiago, of the same address, also faces numerous charges, including sexual exploitation of children and interfering with the custody of children. She was committed to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

On Dec. 21, the teen ran away, and her family reported her missing. Police were told that she had been in touch with Santiago and was not allowed to be around him, the affidavit states.

State police found the teen in a red car at his home.

On Jan. 3, the teen's family informed police that she left home again and reportedly was at Santiago's house, the affidavit states. Officers went to his residence where they found him in bed with the teen.

Anyone with information on Santiago's whereabouts should contact Middletown Borough Police through Crimewatch or call Dauphin County Dispatch at (717) 558-6900.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County man lured teen to his home, sexually assaulted her: police