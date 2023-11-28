York County man charged with murder in Lancaster County shooting: state police

A York County man has been charged in a fatal shooting in Lancaster County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Bryan C. Hollister, 24, of the 800 block of Richmond Road in Chanceford Township, has been charged with murder of the first degree, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a weapon.

He is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail, according to court records.

The victim, Aiden Kimmet, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

State police allege there was an altercation between Kimmet and Hollister, and during a struggle, Hollister shot Kimmet three times with a pistol, according to a news release.

State police responded around 11:22 p.m. Monday to the reported shooting in Providence Township. Troopers found Hollister with a Sig Sauer 9 MM firearm beside him on the front porch and took him into custody, the affidavit states.

Kimmet's ex-girlfriend told state police that she received a phone call from him, saying that he was coming to the residence. She told him it wasn't a good idea, because Hollister, her son's father, was at the house watching the toddler, the affidavit states.

But Kimmet arrived at the house and went upstairs. The ex-girlfriend told troopers that she saw Kimmet enter the living room, and Hollister pulled a firearm from his waistband prior to Kimmet approaching him, the affidavit states.

Hollister fired a single shot toward Kimmet, and he fell to the floor, the affidavit states. Hollister then fired two more rounds.

The ex-girlfriend told troopers that she did not see or find any weapons on Kimmet, the affidavit states.

State police allege that Hollister gave conflicting accounts about what happened during an interview with them. He told investigators that it was self-defense, the affidavit states.

The investigation continues, state police said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County, Pa. man charged with murder in Lancaster County