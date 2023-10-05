York County man charged with tackling and injuring a police officer during an arrest

York County Regional Police allege a Windsor Township man tackled and injured an officer who was trying to arrest him, according to court records.

Justin Lee Fales, 33, of the first block of Windsor Acres, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest/other law enforcement and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

Man grabs officer's leg, taking him to the ground: police

Police responded to a domestic call in the first block of Windsor Acres on Sept. 26.

A woman told police she and Fales had just been involved in a physical altercation, and she had a mark on her eye and back, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The officer told Fales he was under arrest and grabbed his arm to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit states. Fales resisted and cursed.

The officer was able to put the handcuffs on the man's left wrist, but Fales pulled and twisted to prevent the officer from putting them on his right one, the affidavit states. Police allege Fales then grabbed the officer's right leg and took him to the ground.

The officer wrote in the affidavit that he suffered pain in his left knee and right elbow. He also had abrasions on his leg and arm.

Police allege that Fales continued to fight the officer.

"I was finally able to over-power him and get his right wrist cuffed but only to the front," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Windsor Township man charged with injuring an officer during arrest