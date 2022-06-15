York County man with drug conviction charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

A South Carolina man with a past conviction for drugs violations was charged Tuesday with trafficking meth and cocaine after an arrest in York County near the North Carolina state line, according to drug agents and incident reports.

Marcos Bautista Jr., 42, of Clover, was charged with 18 felony drug charges after a search in the 1100 block of Mountain Brook Drive in northwestern York County, close to North Carolina and Kings Mountain State Park, according to jail records and an incident report obtained by The Herald.

B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation.

Drug agents seized more than $21,000 in cash, 413 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, over a kilogram of marijuana, and felony quantities of six other drugs, the report from the search stated. Nine of the 18 charges are allegations of dealing drugs in proximity to a school or park, York County Sheriff’s Office reports and jail records state.

A conviction for trafficking more than 400 grams of meth carries a mandatory 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Bail was set for Bautista at $300,000 in an initial court appearance, according to the York County jail Web site.

Bautista remained at the York County jail Wednesday, records show.

Bautista was sentenced to 15 years in a South Carolina prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking, York County online court records show.