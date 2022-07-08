York County man found dead along the Susquehanna River

A York County man was discovered dead Wednesday along the Susquehanna River near the Holtwood bridge in Lancaster County, according to state police.

The Lancaster County coroner has identified the man as Jerry Reynolds, 63, of Airville, according to Lancaster Online. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

State police are investigating Reynolds' death. He was found along the riverbank in the area of Holtwood and River roads in Martic Township, Lancaster County, according to a police news release.

It appeared that Reynolds had been in that location for some time, the release states. He was possibly homeless and living in the area.

State police believe Reynolds had communication with the public several days prior to his death.

Anyone who had contact with him is asked to call the state police criminal investigations unit in Lancaster County with any information. The phone number is (717) 299-7650.

