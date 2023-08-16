York County man indicted in connection with NC murder after remains found near Lake Wylie

A York County man in jail on pending drug and gun charges has been indicted in connection with a North Carolina murder after a man’s remains were found in South Carolina west of Lake Wylie, officials said.

Jacob Dewayne Hall, 30, of Clover, was indicted by a grand jury in Rutherford County, N.C., according to a written statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was indicted Aug. 10 and is charged with murder in the death of Phillip Cullen Burr of Ellenboro, N.C., the Rutherford County sheriff said in the statement.

Burr’s remains were found May 26 west of Lake Wylie, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast and Rutherford County sheriff officials said. Rutherford County is more than 50 miles west of Lake Wylie. The lake’s boundaries touch York County in South Carolina, and Mecklenburg and Gaston counties in North Carolina.

Burr had not been missing since November 2021, Rutherford County deputies said in the statement.

Hall has been in the York County jail since April 2022 on drug and weapons charges after he was taken in custody in New York State earlier in April 2022, according to York County Sheriff’s Office jail records. Hall faces several pending felony charges in York County including trafficking methamphetamine.