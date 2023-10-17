York County man pleaded guilty to 2021 murder of his wife, sentenced to 15 to 30 years

A Seven Valleys man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the 2021 death of his wife.

Ronald Kachinski, 78, of Springfield Township was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for the death of 72-year-old Sandra Anderson.

Kachinski reportedly woke up one morning and "snapped" before beginning to strangle Anderson, he told Pennsylvania State Police during an interview in December 2021.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Kachinski told police he began strangling Anderson in the bedroom of their home on Alta Vista Way in Springfield Township.

Kachinski said he sat on his couch for a minute before calling 911 to report he had killed his wife.

When police arrived, they found Anderson lying in a fetal position on the living room floor. Kachinski was then taken into custody.

Several charges including first-degree murder and strangulation were dismissed, according to court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, the defendant is to have no contact with victim's family whatsoever, and the court has also determined that Kachinski is not eligible for the State Drug Treatment Program.

