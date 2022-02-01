York County man pleads no contest to animal cruelty for drunkenly shooting dog in the face

A man will spend one year on probation for drunkenly shooting a dog in the face after it would not let him trim its nail in York County.

Aaron Willis, 44, of Manchester Township, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to cruelty to animals for shooting the cane corso, Winston, point-blank with a .45-caliber handgun on Jan. 14, 2021. That means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department reported that Willis was “heavily intoxicated” at the time. Law enforcement did not include the age of the dog in court documents.

“It was a tragic event,” said Victor Myers, Willis’ attorney, outside the courtroom. “The district attorney’s office extended an offer to us because of Mr. Willis’ remorse and his dedication to ensuring this wouldn’t happen again.”

“The fact of this case, read by themselves, don’t show how much Mr. Willis cares for that animal,” he added.

The dog, he said, survived and is in good health. Myers said he’s seen pictures and stated that there’s no indication that it had suffered a gunshot.

Police responded after 1 a.m. to Willis’ home on Woodmont Drive near Susquehanna Trail after his girlfriend reported that he’d shot the dog. They’re now engaged.

Willis was “covered in a large amount of blood. The dog was “seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the face and snout,” Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest said.

Later, he said, Willis’ girlfriend reported that she watched him hit the dog and retrieve his gun.

“Jeez,” Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness said, “you picked one of my favorite dogs in the world.”

Later, Ness remarked that Willis had given the Italian mastiff a British name.

Willis replied that the cane corso was named after the character in the “John Wick” movie franchise.

