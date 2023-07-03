York County man reported missing in June found dead after drowning, coroner says

A York County man reported missing to sheriff deputies last week was found dead in a drowning over the weekend, the York County Coroner said.

The person found late Saturday on Harmony Road in Catawba southeast of Rock Hill was identified as Patrick Pellegrino, 50, according to a statement from Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. The coroner said in the statement the death was a drowning.

Pellegrino was reported missing on June 28 after he was last seen on June 24, according to the coroner and official social media posts from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

MISSING: Patrick Pellegrino, Jr., has not been heard from since June 24th, at 7:00 a.m. On June 28th, family found his vehicle in the driveway and his phone in the home with a dead battery. There are no leads as to where he may have gone at this time. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/gU956ctV7q — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 30, 2023

An autopsy and toxicology are pending, coroner officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the coroner and the sheriff’s office, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert.