York County man is sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years for killing family cat named Oreo

A man who inflicted injuries so severe to a cat named Oreo that a veterinarian had to euthanize the animal was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 1 1/2 to three years in prison.

Common Pleas Judge Kathleen J. Prendergast ordered Norman Denslow, 69, of York Haven, to immediately begin serving his sentence. He was found guilty in March of aggravated animal cruelty at a trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Newberry Township police responded to a home on Old Trail Road below York Haven Road after a family member called 911 to report that Denslow had seriously hurt a cat.

Oreo, police said, was unresponsive and bleeding out of its ears, eyes and mouth.

Denslow told law enforcement that he twice punched the cut in the face when it bit him on the hand, police said. He testified on cross-examination that he hit Oreo so hard the pet flew across the room, prosecutors said.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hamme filled in for the assigned assistant district attorney, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mark Monroe. Assistant Public Defender Sandy Feliz represented Denslow.

