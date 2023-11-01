York County man sentenced to 45 years for distribution of child pornography

A former York County man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, based on his previously entered guilty plea of producing images depicting sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Wyatt Andrew Jones, 28, produced and distributed images of him sexually abusing a child in January 2021 and continued the abuse until his arrest in April 2021, according to a news release.

Jones also solicited and received sexually explicit images from a 13-year-old female victim located in Australia.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that Jones was also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution to the victims of his offenses.

Jones is currently incarcerated at the York County Prison on related local charges.

According to the release, Jones produced numerous videos of the sexual abuse and distributed the videos using the internet.

Marisel Toro also pleaded guilty to producing images containing the sexual exploitation of the child and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18, 2024.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the York City Police Department and the Federal Bureau ofInvestigation (FBI) and was prosecuted by former Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Miovas andAssistant U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Pa. man sentenced for distribution of child pornography