York County man sentenced to prison for animal fighting after 42 dogs seized

A South Carolina man who previously spent time in prison for animal fighting has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to animal fighting, drug and weapon violations in a York County case where 42 pit bulls were seized, according to prosecutors and court records.

Anthoni Latoranodo Orr, 52, pleaded guilty in York County criminal court Tuesday to animal fighting, ill treatment of animals, trafficking methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen gun, court records show.

In the 2019 arrest, 42 dogs, illegal drugs and a gun were found, according to York County deputies, prosecutors and court records.

The guilty plea and seven year sentence was negotiated between prosecutors and Orr, said Daniel Porter, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Animal fighting carries a maximum of five years in prison under South Carolina law.

“We are pleased with the result,” Porter said after court.

In 2019, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 42 pit bull dogs on property in western York County, Porter said. During a search of the property near McConnells, which is southwest of Rock Hill, law enforcement also found a dog fighting pit, the drugs, and the weapon, Porter said.

Some of the animals found were chained to vehicle axles buried in the ground, deputies said.

Orr forfeited the seized dogs to the York County Animal Shelter operated by York County Animal Control while the case was pending, Porter said. The dogs were examined by a veterinarian, Porter said. Some of the dogs were rescued and others had to be euthanized, Porter said.

“We thank animal control and the sheriff’s office for all their work in this case,” Porter said.

Orr’s lawyer, Stephen Schusterman of Rock Hill, said after court that Orr was remorseful.

“My client accepted both responsibility for those actions and the court’s decision,” Schusterman said.

Orr has a previous conviction for animal fighting from 2011 where he was sentenced to five years in prison, according to prosecutors and court records.