York County man sentenced to prison after guilty verdict in 2020 Bojangles robbery

A York County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of robbery of a Lake Wylie Bojangles restaurant in 2020, according to prosecutors and court records.

Travis Lamont Gathers, 52, was convicted of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at trial last week in York County criminal court, South Carolina court records show.

Gathers had pleaded not guilty and asked for a trial after his arrest in July 2020.

Gathers was convicted of possession of a gun when he forced employees into the restaurant cooler and stole money from the store in June 2020, said 16th Circuit Senior Solicitor Chris Epting, who prosecuted the case.

The restaurant is off S.C. 49 near the North Carolina state line south of Charlotte.

Gathers was sentenced to 25 years in the S.C. Department of Corrections by Judge Bill McKinnon after the three day trial.