York County man wanted for armed robberies may be in Charlotte
York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is involved in armed robberies in Rock Hill.
According to a social media post from Friday afternoon, Zaquiel Little is a wanted man who may be in Charlotte.
Little is 26 years old, weighs 160 pounds, stands 6 feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted for the following crimes related to an incident from Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill:
Armed Robbery
Assault & Battery High and Aggravated
Assault & Battery 3rd
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
