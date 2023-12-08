York County man wanted for armed robberies may be in Charlotte

York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is involved in armed robberies in Rock Hill.

According to a social media post from Friday afternoon, Zaquiel Little is a wanted man who may be in Charlotte.

Little is 26 years old, weighs 160 pounds, stands 6 feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for the following crimes related to an incident from Dec. 8 on Edenvale Road in Rock Hill:

Armed Robbery

Assault & Battery High and Aggravated

Assault & Battery 3rd

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

