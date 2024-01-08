York County marriage licenses: See who plans to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, Dec. 27, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024:
Applicant 1: Rodolfo Romero Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Delia Silvana Nantipia Zabala Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Kathleen Margaret Leary Anchorage Ak 99504 Applicant 2: Patrick Joseph Robinson Eagle River Ak 99577
Applicant 1: Connor Douglas Feister York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Kalie Ann Fink York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Nicole Elizabeth Norris York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jamin Glenn Kinard York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Raul Jose Ramos De Jesus York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Gailin Marcellus Moore 2nd Penns Grove Nj 08069
Applicant 1: Monica Richell Johnson York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Kimberly McDow York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Nicole Kaitlyn Donahue Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Timothy Shawn Jacobs Jr Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Danaroce Calixte York Pa 17405 Applicant 2: Michael Joseph York Pa 17405
Applicant 1: Elizabeth Ann Sewell York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Daniel William Minneo Jr York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Aisha Muhammad Strigglers Jacksonville Fl 32219 Applicant 2: Willie Demarcus McDaniel Jacksonville Fl 32219
Applicant 1: Carlton Earl Morrow York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Jessica Grace Kolet Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Shakeela Yaasmeen Drummond York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Sedrick Dwayne Tutson Jr. York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Ross Jacob Raber York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jessica Leigh Bitts York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Erika Lynn Zarfoss Morgantown WV 26501 Applicant 2: Alex Taylor Ponce Morgantown WV 26501
Applicant 1: Andres Jesus Salinas Juarez York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Teresa Trejo Biais York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Zoe Nicole Stremmel Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Kaz Jacob Krysiak Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Erin Michelle Goodling Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Jason David Trayer Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Joseph Richard Althouse Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Lacie Jae Julian Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Kerry Lynn Slone Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Barry Scott Krug Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Jose Francisco Claudio Colon York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Maria Virginia Fernandez De De Jesus York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Justin Lee Bell York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Shelby Elizabeth Greene York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Caitlynn Marie Kinard York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Ciera Ann Smith York Pa 17403
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA marriage licenses