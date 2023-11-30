York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, Nov. 15-28, 2023
Applicant 1: Kendra Fabiana Jones York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Mackenzie Lee Volpe York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Phylipa Mejias Ramirez Reading Pa 19611 Applicant 2: Jose Alfredo Ovando Rodriguez Reading Pa 19611
Applicant 1: Danielle Brooke Matz York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jeremy Stephan Ortiz York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Jayce Allen Bennett Fawn Grove Pa 17321 Applicant 2: Taylor Kay Cameron Stewartstown Pa 17363
Applicant 1: Brandy Nicolle Kern York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Carl Jeffrey Beaverson York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Ashley Meredith Lyle Elizabethtown Pa 17022 Applicant 2: Clark Joshua Sheakley Elizabethtown Pa 17022
Applicant 1: Trey Andrews Bernstein York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Elizabeth Heltebridle Quinones York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Stephen Walter Yambor York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Diane Cheryl Bolger Emigsville Pa 17318
Applicant 1: Sharon Marie Pitcavage Harrisburg Pa 17110 Applicant 2: Ronald Joseph Gilbertson Iii Harrisburg Pa 17110
Applicant 1: Melania Elizabeth Chaparro York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Daniel Ruben Caceres York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Maren Glen Sidler Iowa City IA 52246 Applicant 2: Chloe Marie Lewis Iowa City IA 52246
Applicant 1: Shanon Marie Wilt York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Justin Thomas Fitzgerald York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Dominic Alan Geddio Wyomissing Pa 19610 Applicant 2: Brianne Marie Quigg Wyomissing Pa 19610
Applicant 1: Marisa Morgan Galitz Owings Mills Md 21117 Applicant 2: Charles Brett Morford Owings Mills Md 21117
Applicant 1: Erik Arthur Shingle Coatesville Pa 19320 Applicant 2: Julia Adele Martello York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Maria Trinidad Lopez-Lopez Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Fernando Zuñiga Gonzalez Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Kelsey Leigh Bachinski Monessen Pa 15062 Applicant 2: Connor Reese Campana East Berlin Pa 17316
Applicant 1: Vanessa Naomi Brown York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Seidu Adamu Burtonsville Md 20866-1433
Applicant 1: Laurissa Anne Filipelli Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: James Martin Thomas Jr Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: James J Benavides Farmingdale Ny 11735 Applicant 2: Lorena Montealegre Arroyo Farmingdale Ny 11735
Applicant 1: James Edward Stopyra Camp Hill Pa 17011 Applicant 2: Jacqueline Mae Reever Camp Hill Pa 17011
Applicant 1: Nataly Ledesma Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Rodney Devon Camphor Jr Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Diane Marie Kowal Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Keith Allen Fauth Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Austin James Wright Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: Ceara Evelyn Savard Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Dianne Elaine Dusman Wellsville Pa 17365 Applicant 2: Neal Andrew Goldfarb Wellsville Pa 17365
Applicant 1: Cassie Aminita Mundy Mechanicsburg Pa 17055 Applicant 2: Austin Alexander Williard Middletown Pa 17057
Applicant 1: Emily Elizabeth Miles Lancaster Pa 17603 Applicant 2: Rylee Tate Lawler Lancaster Pa 17603
Applicant 1: Adelia Mae Hilt Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Thomas Wayne Smith Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Austin James Weaver Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: Shelby Kann Boyer Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Dakota Elsie Snyder Baltimore Md 21230 Applicant 2: Kevin Ray Scaletta Baltimore Md 21230
Applicant 1: William Edward Munker York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Keisha Renee Brown York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Brendaly Castillo-Sanchez Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Mineryi Salazar Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Jazmine Colon York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Jafar Malikulmulk Cox York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Debora Lee Kottmyer Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Gilbert Dasilva Gonsalves Jr Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Makenzie Lynn Sullivan York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Daniel Patrick Jennings York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Tiffany Elizabeth Burk Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Sean Micheal Striedel Austin Tx 78749
Applicant 1: Dario Palacios Stanley York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Olivia Grace Leiphart York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Sofyan Saori Bey York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Keith Daniel Rodes York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Tonia Sue Poteet Thomasville Pa 17364 Applicant 2: Carl Eugene Joseph Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Dena Daisy Fickes Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: John Richard Dengler Iii Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Kristin Taylor Kessler Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Raymond Charles Nemeth Jr Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Courtney Christina Anderson York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Stephen Lee Hart York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Michael Dean Trout York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Emma Lee Knisely York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: John David Stageman Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Melissa Anne Stageman Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Ethan David Silverman York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Anastasiya Dyenyezhkina York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Kellie Christina Swor Hanover Pa 17331-8675 Applicant 2: Douglas Dustin Falcone Hanover Pa 17331-8675
Applicant 1: Michael Jon Knaub Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Jessica Joan Carbaugh Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Felix Antonio Anavitate-Santos Columbia Pa 17512 Applicant 2: Nilda Luz Pagan-Perales Columbia Pa 17512
Applicant 1: Shayla Kristen Bowling New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Daniel Richard Yenger New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Christa Rebecca Lee Carey Marriottsville Md 21104 Applicant 2: Michael Bradley Sack Marriottsville Md 21104
Applicant 1: Taylor John Arnold York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Meara Maud Tao York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Jean Capistran Mawuena Kpossou Harrisburg Pa 17104 Applicant 2: Adjo Anne Monglo Harrisburg Pa 17104
Applicant 1: Omar Eduardo Arciniega Flores York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Tanicha Valle Medina York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Carolina Sumner Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Michel Christian Gentay Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Destynee Myshelle Worthen Thomasville Pa 17364 Applicant 2: Zachary Robert McKee Thomasville Pa 17364
Applicant 1: Derek Randall Siegel York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Mariah Ali Linden York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Eric Scott Hubbard Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Brandy Fawn Zerbe Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Maxwell Leverton Lippy Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Kinsey Ann Hake Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Kevin Walsh York Pa 17405 Applicant 2: Kelly Anne Riley York Pa 17405
Applicant 1: Angela Christina Montrella York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Brad Alan Lippy York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Matthew Adam Corbin Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Amber Leanne Driscoll Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Justin Lee Winters Hummelstown Pa 17036 Applicant 2: Emily Louise Tilley Hummelstown Pa 17036
Applicant 1: Jacob Emil Turbay Marte York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Sudry Hircania Castillo Balbi York Pa 17403
