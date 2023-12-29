York County marriage licenses: See who plans to marry
Marriage license filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, Dec. 20- 26, 2023
Applicant 1: Katlyn Nicole Rudovsky York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Vincent Lee Whiteford Coatesville Pa 19320
Applicant 1: Samantha Ann Gambler Hellertown Pa 18055 Applicant 2: Luis De Jesus Navarro Matos Hellertown Pa 18055
Applicant 1: Lisa Linette Ruiz York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Daniel Alexander Pacheco York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Christopher Eugene Mateljan York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Maria Rose Angell York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Patrick Richard Michael Stoner York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Kayla Tuyen Rose York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Jonathan David Lonski Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Jennie Elizabeth Powell Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Hannah Lee York York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Brian Keith Edward Bull York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Lindsey Marie Mellinger Middletown Pa 17057 Applicant 2: Kyle William Coble Middletown Pa 17057
Applicant 1: Christopher William Smith York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Qing Zhang Baltimore Md 21286
Applicant 1: Robert William Johnson Jr York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Agustin Emmanuel Ramirez Rodriguez York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Holly Nicole Alvey Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Dustin Alan Toomey Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Felix Okon Edem Felton Pa 17322 Applicant 2: Tammy Vanessa Van De Velde Kallangur N/A 4503
Applicant 1: Fabio Guzman Aybar York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Geralyn Marie Custodio York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Richard Vaughn Shoemaker Red Lion Pa 17536 Applicant 2: Tasha Rose Boldt Red Lion Pa 17536
Applicant 1: Aaron Joseph Pautz New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Denise Carol Doubles Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Cassandra Lynn Jones Lancaster Pa 17603 Applicant 2: Shea Patrick Galvin Lancaster Pa 17603
Applicant 1: Randall Allen Blatt Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Ann Marie Myers Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Lauren Nicole Rooney Lancaster Pa 17603 Applicant 2: Ryan Michael Flannery Lancaster Pa 17603
Applicant 1: Kelsey Jo Staab Lancaster Pa 17601 12/26/2023 Applicant 2: Greggory David Fenicle Lancaster Pa 17601
Applicant 1: Alissa Frances Ringer York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Matthew James Hura Mount Wolf Pa 17347
Applicant 1: Ryan Paul Paucek York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Layla An Sharnetzka York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Joseph Michael Yank York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Lisa Maria Enders York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Brent Keith Nolt Ephrata Pa 17522 Applicant 2: Melissa Kay Bange Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Kevin Michael Lewis York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Lyndsi Marie Fant York Pa 17404
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County, Pa. marriage licenses