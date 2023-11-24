York County marriage licenses: See who plans to wed

TechCrunch

When Maha Shahzad was 19, she was forced to drop out of junior college in Southern California because of a 6-hour daily commute. When she moved to Pakistan for work, half of her salary was spent on commuting because she couldn’t find safe and reliable public transportation, a problem she says is faced by many Pakistanis. Shahzad explained to TechCrunch that 85% of working women in the country have faced sexual harassment at least once on public transport.