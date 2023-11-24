York County marriage licenses: See who plans to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, November 1 through November 15, 2023:
Applicant 1: Justin David Moyer Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Asiah Susan Foulk Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Mitchell Marvin Fisher Jr Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Darla Kay Zorbaugh Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Will Thomas Brown York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Megan Lorene Gallman York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Holly Lynn Zearfoss York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Kimberly Theresa Eisenhaur York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Courtney Shinsky Pigg York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Brian Keith Miller New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: Hailey Marie Inguanti York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Noah Raleigh Johnson York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Joshua Thomas Westfall Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Lauren Eileen O’Toole Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Anna Louise Miller Murrysville Pa 15668 Applicant 2: Michael Dean Pungitore Murrysville Pa 15668
Applicant 1: Kayla Danielle Wintsch Westminster Md 21158 Applicant 2: Derek Alexander Kolb Westminster Md 21158
Applicant 1: Julia Rose Walls York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Dakota Paul Hess Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Carolyn Jayne Salazar Nunez Stewartstown Pa 17363 Applicant 2: Marc Anthony Hojnowski Stewartstown Pa 17363
Applicant 1: Kennedy Taylor Miller Thomasville Pa 17364 Applicant 2: Benjamin Wade Gotwalt Thomasville Pa 17364
Applicant 1: John Anderson Desinor Jeannite York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Sarah Thertulien York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Carrie Ann Myers Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Shaun David Harpine Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Danielle Lee Miller Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Nazaret Jesus Parrilla Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Daniel Nii-Odoi Akrong Greenbelt Md 20770 Applicant 2: Emily Rose Woodie Greenbelt Md 20770
Applicant 1: Marrissa Anne Marquette Alexandria Va 22303 Applicant 2: Timothy Brian McCann Alexandria Va 22303
Applicant 1: Janette Irizarry Rodriguez York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Alberto Lagares-Irizarry York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Devante Romell Jones York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Alyxandyra Michele Antonio McClelland Lutherville-Timonium Md 21093
Applicant 1: Mackenzie Alexander Ramos Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Taryn Elise Meyers Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Hailey Madison Hoke Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Anders Lovine Thoman York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Jillaine Skye Livengood York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Micah Richard Running Reading Pa 19602
Applicant 1: Layla Ivelise Soto York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Antoneil Mikhail Irving York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Rachael Kathleen Lehrl Sparks Md 21152 Applicant 2: Justin Norman Clatworthy Bel Air Md 21014
Applicant 1: Cullen Richard Reed York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Lauren Teresa Rogers York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Katlyn Alexis Lamp New Freedom Pa 17349 Applicant 2: Nathaniel Buchanan Ellis New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: Morgan Ann King Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Zachary Allen Whiteford Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Gene Marvin Kritzberger Iii York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Tetiana Petrenko York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Brandon Alexander Soboleski Emmitsburg Md 21727 Applicant 2: Katelyn Elayne Bradshaw Emmitsburg Md 21727
Applicant 1: Marlon González Columbié York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Sheidam Labañino Ramos York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Olivia Rose McGarry Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Cameron Michael Gebhart Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Anna Louise Hinsch Long Valley Nj 07853 Applicant 2: Peter Jay Donhauser Jr Middlesex Nj 08846
Applicant 1: Lauren Ashley Purkey Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Hoyt Michael Flory Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Casey Loren Inguagiato Boonton Nj 07005 Applicant 2: Matthew Gabriel Julian Boonton Nj 07005
Applicant 1: Virginia Marie Birmingham Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Michael Joseph Spece Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Tyler Steven Kress York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Serenity Nadine Blevins York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Jacqueline Anna Beck Middletown Pa 17057 Applicant 2: John Samuel Punako Mifflinburg Pa 17844
Applicant 1: Kimberly Brandy Lewis Dover Pa 17315-1627 Applicant 2: Charles Edward Duncan Jr Lewistown Pa 17059
Applicant 1: Scott Franklin Lewis Greensboro Nc 27408 Applicant 2: Katherine Carol Meier Greensboro Nc 27408
Applicant 1: Stephanie Anne Krout York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Todd Lynn Schaefer New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Lauren Marie Mclaughlin York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Shane Joseph McCormick York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Allison Lynsey Pike Elizabethtown Pa 17022 Applicant 2: Angel Dash Hoffman-Hursh Elizabethtown Pa 17022
Applicant 1: Adrienne Lee Paey Rockville Md 20850 Applicant 2: Jerome Thomas Podojil Rockville Md 20850
Applicant 1: Kourtney Patricia Frey Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Collin Scott Kelly Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Jose Nicolas Miguel Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Yiannaomi Torres Tirado Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Kari Laralei Caldwell Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Jeffrey Brooks Miller Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Akeem David Vaughn Lisby Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Brianna Nicole Swartz Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Jefferey Scott Sines Fort Drum Ny 13603 Applicant 2: Kayla Marie Valdez Estes Park Co 80517
Applicant 1: Morgan Nicole Hoover York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Ryan Sage Shank York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Margaret Jean Jans York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Kevin Obed De Jesus Agosto York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Traci Louise Lynn Belford Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Nathaniel Alan Dubbs Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Stephanie Alexa Bilyeu Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Lucas Benjamin Jewell Elizabethtown Pa 17022
Applicant 1: Virginia Louise Kise Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Bruce Edward Stahl Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Preslie Anne Bennett Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: David Wayne Sayler Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Thuyvi Luong York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Jeremiah Dongsup Kwagh York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Logan Danielle Myers Glenville Pa 17329 Applicant 2: Tanner Mihkel Legg Glenville Pa 17329
Applicant 1: McKenzie Lei Swartz New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Adam Joseph Zampelli New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Victoria Anne Pipher Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Waylon Lee Hutcheson Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Joanne Dalys Castro Sanchez York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Ilyonel Rodriguez Cedeno York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Robert Hooton Porter Iii Elkridge Md 21075 Applicant 2: Emily Elaine Hildebrand Elkridge Md 21075
Applicant 1: Aury Hernandez Morel York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Malvin Caso Crisostomo York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brandi Elizabeth Trump Gettysburg Pa 17325 Applicant 2: Jacob David Billet Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Mardoche Duverge York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Geneve Beauplan York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Chase Mitchell Wells Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Kayla Rose Hrobak Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Michael Robert Elston Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Laura Elizabeth Arias Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: David Calderon Velez York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Santa Mejia Alvarez York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Wesley Clyde Kreider Metter Ga 30439 Applicant 2: Karen Mae Petre Metter Ga 30439
Applicant 1: Bradley Scott Lefebvre Boonton Nj 07005 Applicant 2: Krystal Rossana Molina Boonton Nj 07005
Applicant 1: Brenton Nathaniel Allen New Freedom Pa 17349 Applicant 2: Amber Elizabeth Leid New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: Charibel Adames Pena York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jonathan Llanos Guzman York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Nurianet Palomo Soutuyo York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: José Luis Cárdenas Ojeda York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Manuel Antonio Diaz Marte York Pa 17404 Applicant 2:Claribel Mercedes Abreu Rodriguez York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Sambhu Shah York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Sheela Basnett York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Devin Allen Lyndon Smeal York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Cassie May Hess Henry York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Heather Lynn Dittenhafer Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Justin Lee Fales Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Rachel Lee Gregg York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Josue Rivera Jr York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Brian Michael Ekstrom York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Alyssa Kay Haskins York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Lauren Ashley Tennant New Freedom Pa 17349-8902 Applicant 2: Dominick Taylor Bonitz New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: Emily Nicole Shrader Mechanicsburg Pa 17055 Applicant 2: Andrew George O’Gorman Mechanicsburg Pa 17055
Applicant 1: David Eli Prestopine Jr Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Tara Raye Murphy Ortiz York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Sierra Alaiha Seigman Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Brady Tyler King Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Zashira Nicole Melendez Delgado Apo N/A 09250 Applicant 2: Steven Morant Santiago North Pole Ak 99702
