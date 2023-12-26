York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, Dec. 13-19, 2023
Applicant 1: Jose Luis Cirino Casillas York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Danelies Marie Rivera Rivera York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Joseph Edward Hendron Middle River Md 21220 Applicant 2: Stephanie Alice Lee Middle River Md 21220
Applicant 1: Irvyn John Hall York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Jade Ashley Martinez York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Lisa Marie Franklin Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Keith Lawrence Kunkle Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Drew England Yost Bel Air Md 21014 Applicant 2: Luke Iden Longerbeam Bel Air Md 21014
Applicant 1: Elissa Marie Taylor Loganville Pa 17342 Applicant 2: Randy Dean Waugh Loganville Pa 17342
Applicant 1: Kenneth Edward Anderson Iv York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Boonyisa Tathip Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Katherine Elizabeth Hine York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Murphy Callen Dailey York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Randall Paul Capps York Pa 17402-3203 Applicant 2: Rhiannon Marie Coleman Columbia Pa 17512
Applicant 1: Alexander David Anand York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Kate Alyne Jones York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Heather Erin Brittingham York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Edward Joseph Matthew Donnegan II New Holland Pa 17557
Applicant 1: Matthew Joseph Cadden Stewartstown Pa 17363 Applicant 2: Rebecca Lynne Hedrick Stewartstown Pa 17363
Applicant 1: Helena Maria Diaczun York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Dontae Aaron Terell Mason York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Shane Allen Smith Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Amanda Dawn Wilson Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Jessie Lee Foley Shrewsbury Pa 17361 Applicant 2: Nathanael Robert Goble Shrewsbury Pa 17361
Applicant 1: Tealy Jo Grim East Berlin Pa 17316 Applicant 2: Tanner David Crone York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Dorsey William Hooper Iii Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Robin Dante Redman Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Jacquelin St Amand York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Lovely Magofit York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Timothy Michael Empson Harrisburg Pa 17112 12/15/2023 Applicant 2: Margaret Ann Nagle Harrisburg Pa 17112
Applicant 1: Eloy Habana Mariche York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Emperatriz Segura Martinez York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Allison Elizabeth Tyler Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Kelly Lee Junc Upperco Md 21155
Applicant 1: Lacie Ann Marie Swisher-Woodrow York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Everett Lee Meehling-Santiago York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Hope Anne Rock Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Jeffrey Michael Goldstein Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Grace Ann Myers Wilmington De 19805 Applicant 2: Hollis Lee Jennings Iv Wilmington De 19805
Applicant 1: Karlyn Dale Zimmerman Waterloo Ny 13165 Applicant 2: Joanna Ruth Christophel East Berlin Pa 17316
Applicant 1: Phong Thanh Do York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Thao Phuong Thi Le York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Anderson Leonel Ventura Lantigua Kingston Pa 18704-3715 Applicant 2: Lymaris Enid Burgos Kingston Pa 18704-3715
Applicant 1: Shyla Anitra Eric York Pa 17403 12/18/2023 Applicant 2: Wisnel Bien-Aime Denver Pa 1517
Applicant 1: Anthony Thomas Zumbrum Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Jessica Paola Rudas Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Sami Anton Santeri Saarinen York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Samantha Marie Robinson Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Tracy Lynn Bollinger York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Cassandra Nichole Bankes Hallam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Krystopher William Smith York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Victoria Heaven Leppo York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Madison Marie Dormer New Freedom Pa 17349 Applicant 2: Theodore Paul Trapeni Jr New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: David Allan Corman York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: William Carroll Hart York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Hai Thanh Vo York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Linh Thuy Dang Ho Chi Minh N/A 72110
Applicant 1: Cristina Acevedo New York Ny 10025 Applicant 2: Zuleyka Montalvo Gutierrez York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Rhonda Rene Riordan Abbottstown Pa 17301 Applicant 2: Eric Eugene Shaffer Abbottstown Pa 17301
