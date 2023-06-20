New Indy wants lawsuit dismissed that claims it violated Clear Air Act

A York County paper mill accused of releasing toxic emissions is trying to get a lawsuit dismissed that was filed against it.

The civil suit against New Indy Containerboard accuses the company of violating the Clean Air Act. The company, which is in Catawba, is accused of releasing dangerous chemicals called dioxins into the Catawba River.

Attorneys for residents in the area first made that claim in October 2022 in a letter sent to New-Indy Containerboard and South Carolina health officials. At that time, a statement from New Indy said recent groundwater monitoring found no hazardous levels of dioxin on mill property.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said extensive data showed no indication of the release of dioxins into the Catawba River.

Neighbors began reaching out to Channel 9 about the problem back in 2021, complaining about a bad smell coming from the mill.

A hearing on Tuesday resulted in the dismissal request being taken under advisement, which means it will be ruled on at some point.

The same judge already denied a motion last year to dismiss a separate class action suit related to the emissions.

