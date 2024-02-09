York County police department plans DUI enforcement for the Super Bowl this weekend

At least one York County police department will be conducting DUI enforcement for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

York County Regional Police will have extra patrols to look for impaired drivers before, during and after the big game, a news release states.

"We encourage everyone to be a team player by celebrating responsibly," the release states.

Fans who plan to drink should have a sober, designated driver, a taxi or a rideshare take them home, the release states. Party hosts should offer plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks for the event.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

