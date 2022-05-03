York County police departments struggle to recruit new officers as applications decline

Police departments across the county are experiencing the challenge of hiring qualified officers due, in some cases, to a decline in applications and a rise in disinterest in law enforcement.

In the wake of George Floyd's death, law enforcement agencies nationwide were hit with a wave of retirements and departures, and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers. In cities including Phoenix and Baltimore, police are hoping to hire civilians to investigate low-level crimes to help address the struggles with recruitment.

It is unclear when the decline started, but some departments in York saw a decrease in applications even before the mass protests calling to defund the police.

The West Manchester Township Police Department has experienced low applications for about a decade but in recent years, things have gotten worse.

"I became chief in 2008 and it was a challenge but not like it is today," said West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder. "It is harder than ever now."

The lack of applications is a stark difference from 30 years prior.

"When I entered law enforcement in 1989, I applied for a job where 600 people were applying for a handful of positions," said Snyder. "One job had 350 applicants for one position. It was very competitive with large amounts of candidates for departments to choose from. Today, it is rare that you have an adequate number of applicants to choose from."

The number of those qualified gets even lower after departments conduct background checks, medical and psychological exams, and the initial written and oral interviews.

Two positions have been open since last year. The department has sworn in only one officer and is struggling to hire minorities and women. These ongoing issues plus not having a diverse staff to represent everyone in the community pose a problem.

"The quality of applicants affects the quality of officers in your department," said Snyder. "The other departments out there looking for the candidates becomes very problematic. You are in competition with other agencies for the same people."

He acknowledges that officers of today have much higher expectations than when he joined the force but he has faith that there are people out there made for the job.

"You need good people to enter this profession or it will be impacted in a negative way and permanently be damaged," said Snyder. "I have hope and I will maintain my stance that this is absolutely the best job in the world."

The Metropolitan York Police Testing Consortium represents eight departments in York County including:

Hanover Borough Police Department

West York Borough Police Department

Penn Township Police Department

Spring Garden Township Police Department

Springettsbury Township Police Department

West Manchester Township Police Department

Southern York Regional Police Department

York County Regional Police Department

In 2016, there were overall 426 applicants. In 2022, so far there have only been 90.

Some departments, however, are are seeing an increase in minorities joining the force. York City Police department has hired 12 new officers since March. Rookie officers make approximately $54,000 in their first year.

"At a time when the World would have us believe heroes are in short supply. We keep on finding them," Commissioner Muldrow wrote in a Facebook post.

Most of the 12 officers were from underrepresented communities, including women, Blacks, and Latinos.

In 2019, the department's diversity was 12.2 percent, according to York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz. As of April 2022, it has increased to 26 percent. The department of about 100 employees includes 11 Black officers, eight women officers, four Hispanic officers, one Egyptian officer, and one Asian officer.

Lentz attributes the rise of applicants to strong leadership and positive community engagement.

"Commissioner Muldrow is setting a direction for this ship that we are on and he's very engaged with the community," said Lentz. "Having those positive engagements is critical."

Another way the department is planning to tackle recruitment is by conducting a cadet program to bridge the gap between when someone graduates high school and turns 21, the age required to be an officer.

"We'll take on 21 part-time employees to come into the department and learn the job from a distance because they aren't certified," said Lentz. "But it gives them time to figure out if it's the field that they want to be in and allows us to help them prepare for what comes with the job."

