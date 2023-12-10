York County police investigating motor vehicle thefts

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County have said they are investigating numerous motor vehicle thefts in one community.

Hanover Borough Police have said that the thefts happened at various locations throughout the borough. Officers said the investigation has revealed that at least two young men are responsible for the crimes.

Police also said the men were reported to be wearing hooded sweatshirts, jackets, and gloves. The crimes are being committed during times of darkness from the late evening into the early morning hours.

Hanover Borough Police have offered the following tips on how to keep items safe in your vehicle:

Lock the doors to their vehicles at all times when not in use.

Do not leave keys or key fobs into the vehicle inside or outside the vehicle.

If possible, park in well-lit areas.

Do not leave running vehicles unattended.

Remove all valuables from the vehicle or place them out of sight.

Consider installing security cameras that surveil where your vehicle(s) is parked.

Police urge anyone observing suspicious persons or activity is asked to call 911 immediately to report the incidents.

