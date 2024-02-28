York County Prison corrections officer charged with indecent contact with inmate

A York County Prison corrections officer has been charged with having indecent contact with an inmate while being off duty, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Jennifer Claybaugh, 37, of the first block of Taylor Road, has been charged with institutional sexual assault, the affidavit states.

Claybaugh currently is not an employee of the prison, County CEO/Chief Clerk Greg Monskie said in an email. He could not comment further because it is a personnel issue.

Springettsbury Township Police say Claybaugh was assigned to the work release section of the jail, and she developed a romantic relationship with an inmate who was housed in work release section and worked at a bakery, the affidavit states.

The two met several times in the parking lot of his employer while he was on work release and she was off-duty during the summer of 2023, the affidavit states. Police allege the inmate had sexual contact with the corrections officer.

The inmate told investigators that the relationship began while he was in prison and that he did not know her prior to his incarceration, the affidavit states.

Claybaugh told investigators that the interaction "was like any other relationship," the affidavit states.

"However, she noted that she knew it was wrong due to her employment but did not think it was criminal," the affidavit states.

Claybaugh told investigators the contact was consensual, and she never felt forced in any way, the affidavit states.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 19 before District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA Prison corrections officer charged with indecent contact