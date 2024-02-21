York County Prison inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

A York County Prison inmate died Tuesday after suffering what the York County Coroner's officer termed "a medical-related event," according to a press release.

An inmate at York County prison died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell. State police are investigating.

Todd Sidesinger, 56, whose address was listed as the first block of North Hartman Street in York, was pronounced dead at UMPC Memorial Hospital, where he had been transported after being found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, the coroner reported.

Sidesinger had recently been hospitalized for "some known medical issues," according to the coroner's office. He had symptoms related to those issues early Tuesday morning and after being evaluated by the prison's medical staff, was returned to his cell, where he was found. He was taken to UPMC and given life-saving treatment, but passed away at 7:47 a.m.

An autopsy was ordered, the coroner reported, and since the death occurred while Sidesinger was in the prison, state police are investigating his death.

Sidesinger, according to court documents, was in the jail on a contempt charge for failing to pay fines and court costs in an old case.

Another recent prison death

This is the second death at the prison in two months.

A 21-year-old inmate who was recently charged with murder in a 2021 fatal shooting in Florida, died on Jan. 22, according to the York County Coroner's Office and Florida court records.

Isaiah Mesadieu of Hollywood, Fla. died of asphyxia due to hanging, a news release stated. The manner of death is suicide.

