York County recovery center gets key approval for 58-bed facility

ALFRED, Maine — The proposed York County substance use recovery center received a key approval this week.

The town’s Planning Board voted unanimously Monday, Jan. 8, to approve the county’s request for reasonable accommodation to allow for 50 treatment beds and eight observation beds in the proposed facility. A 2019 town ordinance limits the number of beds in such facilities to 30.

The county’s application for the recovery center still must comply with all other site plan regulations, according to the Planning Board vote. Those matters will be addressed at a later meeting by the board following a review of the application by an independent third party.

York County's plan to build a 58-bed substance use recovery center in Alfred can move on to the next steps in the permitting process after the Alfred Planning Board voted Jan. 8 to approve a reasonable accommodation request. Here, members of the public listen to key points about the project offered by engineer Wade Lippert at a site walk late last year.

The number of beds allowed at the proposed recovery center had been a sticking point.

Alfred’s 2019 town ordinance calls for a limit of 30 beds – six less than the 36-bed York County facility called Layman Way Recovery Center, which treats nonviolent arrestees who would otherwise be jailed awaiting trial. That facility opened with municipal approvals in 2018.

Previous story: How York County plans to fight the opioid crisis with a comprehensive recovery facility

York County intends to close the Layman Way facility and consolidate the 36 beds into the new 58-bed facility on the county-owned lot near York County Jail.

County attorney Gene Libby pointed out a reasonable accommodation for additional beds could be made. He cited the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal Fair Housing Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Maine Human Rights Act.

“These reasonable accommodations have been applied to local zoning ordinances,” Libby said. “Substance abuse is without question a disability covered by the Maine Human Rights Act and federal statutes.” He noted treatment is covered under the provisions.

“I think there’s a need, I think this is doable, and we can work this out,” said Planning Board Chair Andrew Bors.

“If you are inclined to grant it, you could do so,” said attorney Leah Rachin, counsel for the Alfred Planning Board, of the county’s request. Rachin said such requests are not an attempt to invalidate the ordinance but to make an accommodation.

This is an architect’s rendering of the proposed new substance use recovery center to be built and operated by York County government.

Some Planning Board members wondered if 58 beds would indeed be the limit or if the county would come forward at some future date to request more beds.

York County Manager Greg Zinser said the proposed recovery center would be built primarily with American Recovery Plan Act funds. York County received about $40 million from the federal initiative and has pledged funding for the recovery center, a first responder training center, and other endeavors like a teen center in Biddeford.

Zinser noted the county would surrender the land use permit for the current Layman Way Recovery Center. The county, he said, plans to shutter the building and use it for storage.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” said Zinser following the unanimous vote.

Landon Woods: Kennebunkport group aims to build new neighborhood with affordable homes

The recovery center will include detoxification beds – there are currently none in York County – along with short- and long-term treatment beds. The eight observation beds would be used for initial intake to the facility.

A date for the next Planning Board meeting on the recovery center and the first responder training center has not yet been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York County recovery center gets key approval for 58-bed facility