York County Regional Police Department searching for missing 46-year-old man

The York County Regional Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 46-year-old man, according to a news release.

On Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m., YCRPD responded to Spruce Court in East Manchester Township for a report of a missing person. It was reported that Long Dinh, a Vietnamese male, has not been seen or had contact with his family since approximately 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.

It is believed that Dinh is on foot, and he was last seen wearing a gray Vineyard Vines T-shirt and black slippers. The YCRPD is attempting to contact Mr. Dinh to check his well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately.

