York County Regional Police searching for two missing teens and a 1-year-old child

York County Regional Police are looking for two missing teens and a child.

Jessalyn Hine, 16, and Sarah "Shyla" Heininger, 17, ran away from Pinkney's Vineyard in Windsor Township. Hines took her 1-year-old son, Zaiden Langley, with her, police said in a news release.

Police, who were notified about their disappearance on Tuesday evening, believe the teens and the child got into an Uber off of Cape Horn Road, the release states. They were last seen in Philadelphia.

Police are looking for 1-year-old Zaiden Langley. He and his mother, Jessalyn Hine, and another teen, Sarah "Shyla" Heininger, were last seen in Philadelphia.

Police provide photos, description of the juveniles

Hine is 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown/blond hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black Crocs. Her son, Zaiden, has brown curly hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black jumpsuit.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Sarah Heininger.

Heininger, who is five months pregnant, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has dark brown eyes. She was wearing a scarf or bonnet around her head, a blue hoodie, and black shorts.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Jessalyn Hine.

Customer service hell: Couple charged for cable company's electric bill. For 22 years.

How to help

Anyone who has information on the missing juveniles can call York County Regional Police at (717) 741-1259 or 911 or leave a tip on the department's website, ycrpd.org. Individuals can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Regional Police searching for two missing teens, toddler