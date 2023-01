York County Regional Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old from Spring Grove.

Joseph Harrell III

Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Jan. 16, according to a news release.

He was last seen in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, Md.

Anyone with information may contact police at (717) 741-1259.

