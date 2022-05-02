York County Republican chairman charged by SC police with felony child neglect

The chairman of the York County Republican Party in South Carolina has been arrested on a charge of unlawful neglect, York County jail records show.

Mark Benjamin Ignatowicz, 33, of Rock Hill, was booked into the jail after 8 a.m. Monday on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, York County Sheriff’s Office jail records and court records show.

An arrest warrant in the case stated Ignatowicz spanked a child on March 27. The child had bruising, according to the warrant.

The York County Republican Party’s website lists Ben Ignatowicz as chairman.

South Carolina online court records show Ignatowicz was charged Monday morning by the State Law Enforcement Division and is expected to have a first court appearance later Monday.

The charge is a felony under South Carolina law that carries up to 10 years in prison for a conviction.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, a Republican, said because he is a Republican and Ignatowicz is chairman of the county Republican party, his office did not handle the investigation and referred it to SLED. Officials did not want any perceived bias in the investigation, Tolson said.

Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, also is a Republican. Brackett said he is aware of the investigation and the subject’s status of chairman of the county party. Brackett said he contacted the S.C. Attorney General’s Office to have the case transferred to another prosecutor. The case has been assigned to the 7th Judicial Circuit in Spartanburg.

No other details have yet been released.

