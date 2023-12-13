York County restaurant inspections: 'too numerous to count mouse-like droppings'
In compliance
Inspected Nov. 3, 2023
Sweet CS Treats and Smokey CS Meats mobile facility, North Codorus Township
Spring Grove Middle School, Jackson Township
Sal's Pizza and Subs, Penn Township
Rutter's, Penn Township
River Rock Academy, Spring Grove
New Salem Elementary School, York Township
Inspected Nov. 4, 2023
Dollar General Store, Fairview Township
Dairy Queen, Fairview Township
Inspected Nov. 6, 2023
Wing Stop, Springettsbury Township
Taylor Chip Cookies and Creamery, Springettsbury Township
North Salem Elementary School, Dover Township
Lewisberry Convenience LLC, Fairview Township
Infinito's Buffet, Manchester Township
El Agave Market Restaurant, Hanover
Deer Ridge BBQ and Catering mobile facility, Dover
Inspected Nov. 7, 2023
Wholly Holistic, Penn Township
Stewartstown Elementary School, Stewartstown
Rutters, Stewartstown
McDonald's, Springettsbury Township
Kuysinang Pinow LLC at Markets of Hanover, Penn Township
Hanover Railside, Hanover
Inspected Nov. 8, 2023
Weis Markets, West Manchester Township
Viking Athletic Association, West York Township
Shristi Grocery Store, Springettsbury Township
Roast Up, West Manchester Township
Rite Aid, Springettsbury Township
Jumbo Chinese Restaurant, West Manchester Township
Inspected Nov. 9, 2023
Stoney-Lane Cattle LLC, Dover Township
Smokers Outlet IV Inc., Penn Township
Mad Radish Farm Stand mobile facility, Dover Township
Jim and Nena's, Dover Township
Greer's Burger Garage, Dover
Big Lots, Penn Township
Inspected Nov. 13, 2023
Wal-Mart Supercenter, West Manchester Township
Vincent's Deli, Shrewsbury
Texas Roadhouse, Hanover
Odexo at OSS, York Township
Silantra, West Manchester Township
Shrewsbury Elementary School, Shrewsbury
Savory's Pumpkin Funnel Cakes mobile facilities #1 and #2, West Manchester Township
Rutter's, Manchester Township
Primanti Bros., York Township
Pizza Hut, Springettsbury Township
Parma Pizza Haines Rd., Springettsbury Township
Miller's Retail Market, Spring Garden Township
Chick-Fil-A, Hanover
The Cafe at OSS, York Township
Inspected Nov. 14, 2023
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom
South Mountain Elementary, Franklin Township
Rutter's, Manchester Township
Rutter's, Springettsbury Township
Royal Manchester Golf Links, East Manchester Township
Rail Trail Tavern, Glen Rock
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Springettsbury Township
Northern High School, Carrol Township
Northern Middle School, Carrol Township
Northern Elementary School, Carrol Township
Mamma's Pizza, Glen Rock
Giovanni's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Penn Township
Dunkin Donuts, Windsor Township
Dawn's My Favorite Deli, Manchester Township
Inspected Nov. 15, 2023
Papa John's, Springettsbury Township
Oven Motive @Broadway Markets, Penn Township
Full Moon Restaurant, Penn Township
Domino's PIzza, Penn Township
Bubba D's Pizza and Wings, Chanceford Township
Broadway Brews, Penn Township
Alfredo's Pizza II, Hanover
Inspected Nov. 16, 2023
Roburrito's (Glad Crab), York
Patriot Cafe/Congressional Room, West Manchester Township
Horn Pub, Newberry Township
Grateful Bowls mobile facility, West Manchester Township
Golf Enterprises Inc. dba Valley Green Golf Course, Newberry Township
El Despertar, North York Township
American Legion Post No. 605, Dallastown
Allen's Eatery, Lewisberry Township
Inspected Nov. 17, 2023
Roma's Delight, Chanceford Township
Mussolini's Stand, Springettsbury Township
Mignano's Pizza, Felton
King Chef, West Manchester Township,
House of Brew, Jackson Township
Honeybee Shoppe, Springettsbury Township
Harner's Bakery, Springettsbury Township
Genovas to Go, Hanover
Delta Area Senior Center, Peach Bottom Township
Carman's Creamery, Jackson Township
Byers Butterflake Bakery, Springettsbury Township
Brogue Beverage, Chanceford Township
Nov. 18, 2023
Fairfield Inn and Suites, Fairfield Township
Baked and Toasted, Newberry Township
A Plus, Fairview Township
Inspected Nov. 19, 2023
Family Dollar Store, Hanover Township
Dollar Tree, Penn Township
Dollar General, Penn Township
Out of compliance
Inspected Nov. 4, 2023
Dairy Queen, 110 Old York Road, Fairview Township
Violations:
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
Observed a plan of brownies in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.
Observed wiping cloths in the front assembly area stored in a bucket of sanitizing solution that was only reading 50 ppm instead of the required 150 ppm. Corrected on sight.
Observed a bucket in the walk-in cooler catching dripping water from the condenser unit and is need of repair.
Observed plastic separated tray broken in half and not in good repair or condition, on a shelf in the front assembly area.
Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Ice machine with a brown and black mold-like substance on the crash bar inside of the dispensing area of the machine. Cardboard squares and rounds stored on a shelf under the cake decorating area with food debris and crumbs and contaminating food contact cardboard, Numerous food contact items stored under the cake decorating area with mouse-like droppings and mouse-like feces on the food contact surfaces. Observed manual can opener with dried food on the blade area and the holster it is stored in, on a food contact surface. Three plastic bins stored on a metal shelf near the mop station with food debris in bins. Numerous and various utensils were stored in these bins and are now contaminated. A round plastic container on the cake decorating area with food debris on the interior coming in contact with food contact spatulas. Spatulas were also not inverted with the food contact end stored up and not inverted as required. Observed shelving under the front assembly area with dirt, crumbs, food debris on shelving with food contact items.
Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at frequency to preclude the accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed melted ice cream sandwiches, cups, paper, crumbs, etc. on all of the flooring in the back perimeter of the facility and is in need of cleaning. Observed frozen crumbs under the topping bins of the Nortake freezer in the front assembly area.
Observed single-service, single-use articles (two cases of plastic cups) stored in back area near the rear exit directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.
Owner's Food Handler certification expired in 2021 and is in need of renewal.
Observed hand-wash sink in the back room with a hose coming from a condensate line and leading into the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.
Observed too numerous to count mouse-like droppings throughout the entire facility, in the cake decorating area, in the corners near the rear exit, behind the hot water heater and under several metal shelving areas.
Mops are not being hung to air dry.
Inspected N. 13, 2023
Sal's Pizza, 437 S. Main St., Shrewsbury.
Violations:
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
Raw eggs and chicken were stored above ready-to-eat spinach and tortilla wraps.
Observed wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen, not stored in sanitizer solution.
Exposed food preparation observed in pizza-making under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.
Marinara sauce, which was cooled, was not reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours, for hold holding. Corrected.
Pepperoni and shredded mozzarella cheese was held at above 49 degrees, in the pizza station refrigerator unit, rather than 41 degrees or below, as required. Food was discarded by the facility. Unit is leaking at the condenser and is in need of servicing.
Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food - salad dressings, mayonnaise, shredded cheese, chopped garlic, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pizza sauce, located in walk-in, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.
Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods - cooked pizza, without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
Food storage shelves in the back room, has food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, made of particle board, an absorbent and rough material.
Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in pizza station equipment.
Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate, and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures.
Thermometers for ensuring property temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.
Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.
Non-food contact surfaces, including sides and fronts of refrigerator units, floor of walk-in cooler, wall behind prep area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
Floors throughout facility are cracked/roughened and do not have a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
Rear exit door of the food facility has large gaps and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Wall in the kitchen area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair
Inspected Nov. 15, 2023
Chef Lama Indian Cuisine, 3320 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township
Violations:
The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition being used to wipe food preparation surfaces in kitchen area.
Observed bulk dry foods such as nuts, flours, and sugar stored directly on the floor in dry storage and hallway areas, rather than 6 inches off of floor as required.
Observed bulk dry foods uncovered and unprotected in the dry storage closet and hallway areas which is subject to potential contamination. Bus pans and sheet pans filled with cooked/uncooked foods are not covered inside the walk-in cooler and cooks line cold holding units.
Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety foods such as smoked chicken, diced onion, cooked meats etc. prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in and cold holding units, and not being marked.
Preparation table to the right of the fryer is lined with cardboard that is exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling.
Observed bamboo food bowls being used in daily food prep activities, which are cracked and damaged and not durable under this usage condition.
Single-use aluminum foil being re-used multiple times for covering of hot plate servers.
Upper interior of microwave and can opener cutting blade, a food contact surfaces, was observed to have excessive old food residue and are not clean to sight and touch.
Observed fryer cooking equipment with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.
Non-food contact surfaces throughout the kitchen/warewashing/preparation areas are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in cooks line area which were not inverted or in the original protective package.
Observed single-service articles (plastic lids) stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.
