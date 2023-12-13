York County restaurant inspections: 'too numerous to count mouse-like droppings'

Inspected Nov. 3, 2023

Sweet CS Treats and Smokey CS Meats mobile facility, North Codorus Township

Spring Grove Middle School, Jackson Township

Sal's Pizza and Subs, Penn Township

Rutter's, Penn Township

River Rock Academy, Spring Grove

New Salem Elementary School, York Township

Inspected Nov. 4, 2023

Dollar General Store, Fairview Township

Dairy Queen, Fairview Township

Inspected Nov. 6, 2023

Wing Stop, Springettsbury Township

Taylor Chip Cookies and Creamery, Springettsbury Township

North Salem Elementary School, Dover Township

Lewisberry Convenience LLC, Fairview Township

Infinito's Buffet, Manchester Township

El Agave Market Restaurant, Hanover

Deer Ridge BBQ and Catering mobile facility, Dover

Inspected Nov. 7, 2023

Wholly Holistic, Penn Township

Stewartstown Elementary School, Stewartstown

Rutters, Stewartstown

McDonald's, Springettsbury Township

Kuysinang Pinow LLC at Markets of Hanover, Penn Township

Hanover Railside, Hanover

Inspected Nov. 8, 2023

Weis Markets, West Manchester Township

Viking Athletic Association, West York Township

Shristi Grocery Store, Springettsbury Township

Roast Up, West Manchester Township

Rite Aid, Springettsbury Township

Jumbo Chinese Restaurant, West Manchester Township

Inspected Nov. 9, 2023

Stoney-Lane Cattle LLC, Dover Township

Smokers Outlet IV Inc., Penn Township

Mad Radish Farm Stand mobile facility, Dover Township

Jim and Nena's, Dover Township

Greer's Burger Garage, Dover

Big Lots, Penn Township

Inspected Nov. 13, 2023

Wal-Mart Supercenter, West Manchester Township

Vincent's Deli, Shrewsbury

Texas Roadhouse, Hanover

Odexo at OSS, York Township

Silantra, West Manchester Township

Shrewsbury Elementary School, Shrewsbury

Savory's Pumpkin Funnel Cakes mobile facilities #1 and #2, West Manchester Township

Rutter's, Manchester Township

Primanti Bros., York Township

Pizza Hut, Springettsbury Township

Parma Pizza Haines Rd., Springettsbury Township

Miller's Retail Market, Spring Garden Township

Chick-Fil-A, Hanover

The Cafe at OSS, York Township

Inspected Nov. 14, 2023

St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom

South Mountain Elementary, Franklin Township

Rutter's, Manchester Township

Rutter's, Springettsbury Township

Royal Manchester Golf Links, East Manchester Township

Rail Trail Tavern, Glen Rock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Springettsbury Township

Northern High School, Carrol Township

Northern Middle School, Carrol Township

Northern Elementary School, Carrol Township

Mamma's Pizza, Glen Rock

Giovanni's Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Penn Township

Dunkin Donuts, Windsor Township

Dawn's My Favorite Deli, Manchester Township

Inspected Nov. 15, 2023

Papa John's, Springettsbury Township

Oven Motive @Broadway Markets, Penn Township

Full Moon Restaurant, Penn Township

Domino's PIzza, Penn Township

Bubba D's Pizza and Wings, Chanceford Township

Broadway Brews, Penn Township

Alfredo's Pizza II, Hanover

Inspected Nov. 16, 2023

Roburrito's (Glad Crab), York

Patriot Cafe/Congressional Room, West Manchester Township

Horn Pub, Newberry Township

Grateful Bowls mobile facility, West Manchester Township

Golf Enterprises Inc. dba Valley Green Golf Course, Newberry Township

El Despertar, North York Township

American Legion Post No. 605, Dallastown

Allen's Eatery, Lewisberry Township

Inspected Nov. 17, 2023

Roma's Delight, Chanceford Township

Mussolini's Stand, Springettsbury Township

Mignano's Pizza, Felton

King Chef, West Manchester Township,

House of Brew, Jackson Township

Honeybee Shoppe, Springettsbury Township

Harner's Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Genovas to Go, Hanover

Delta Area Senior Center, Peach Bottom Township

Carman's Creamery, Jackson Township

Byers Butterflake Bakery, Springettsbury Township

Brogue Beverage, Chanceford Township

Nov. 18, 2023

Fairfield Inn and Suites, Fairfield Township

Baked and Toasted, Newberry Township

A Plus, Fairview Township

Inspected Nov. 19, 2023

Family Dollar Store, Hanover Township

Dollar Tree, Penn Township

Dollar General, Penn Township

Violations:

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed a plan of brownies in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering.

Observed wiping cloths in the front assembly area stored in a bucket of sanitizing solution that was only reading 50 ppm instead of the required 150 ppm. Corrected on sight.

Observed a bucket in the walk-in cooler catching dripping water from the condenser unit and is need of repair.

Observed plastic separated tray broken in half and not in good repair or condition, on a shelf in the front assembly area.

Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Ice machine with a brown and black mold-like substance on the crash bar inside of the dispensing area of the machine. Cardboard squares and rounds stored on a shelf under the cake decorating area with food debris and crumbs and contaminating food contact cardboard, Numerous food contact items stored under the cake decorating area with mouse-like droppings and mouse-like feces on the food contact surfaces. Observed manual can opener with dried food on the blade area and the holster it is stored in, on a food contact surface. Three plastic bins stored on a metal shelf near the mop station with food debris in bins. Numerous and various utensils were stored in these bins and are now contaminated. A round plastic container on the cake decorating area with food debris on the interior coming in contact with food contact spatulas. Spatulas were also not inverted with the food contact end stored up and not inverted as required. Observed shelving under the front assembly area with dirt, crumbs, food debris on shelving with food contact items.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at frequency to preclude the accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed melted ice cream sandwiches, cups, paper, crumbs, etc. on all of the flooring in the back perimeter of the facility and is in need of cleaning. Observed frozen crumbs under the topping bins of the Nortake freezer in the front assembly area.

Observed single-service, single-use articles (two cases of plastic cups) stored in back area near the rear exit directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Owner's Food Handler certification expired in 2021 and is in need of renewal.

Observed hand-wash sink in the back room with a hose coming from a condensate line and leading into the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Observed too numerous to count mouse-like droppings throughout the entire facility, in the cake decorating area, in the corners near the rear exit, behind the hot water heater and under several metal shelving areas.