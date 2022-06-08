York County SC man charged with DUI in motorcyclist’s death after crash near NC line

A South Carolina man is charged with DUI resulting in death after a crash where a motorcycle driver died, officials said.

Michael William Diciero, 38, of Clover, was booked into the York County jail Wednesday, according to jail records and Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

In a written statement, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the motorcyclist who was killed Tuesday night as Trever Wayne Ballard, 33, of Clover. Ballard died at the scene, Gast said.

Ballard was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the time of the wreck, officials said.

Diciero, who was driving a Jeep SUV at the time of the crash in western York County, was not hurt, Miller said.

Suspect faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted

No other details about the alleged driving under the influence charges have been released.

The charge is a felony that carries up to 25 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Diciero remained in the York County jail and had not had an initial court appearance on the charge as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear if Diciero has a lawyer.

The crash

The collision happened south of the North Carolina state line on S.C. 55 at Laurelwood Drive, Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

An investigation is ongoing by the coroners office, the highway patrol, and the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT.)

An autopsy and additional toxicology and testing will be done, coroner and police officials said.

The fatality is the seventh on York County roads in 2022, public safety statistics show.