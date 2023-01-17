York County SC man charged with murder in Lancaster shooting death, officials say

Authorities arrested a York County man for murder in the early January shooting death of a Lancaster man.

Corey Deonta Baker Jr., 24, was taken into custody Sunday night by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection to the Jan. 4 shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White, according to police and court documents.

Deputies in Lancaster County sought Baker in Rock Hill and other areas of South Carolina since last week after warrants were issued, deputies said.

Baker is charged with murder and two weapons charges in White’s death, records show. White, 53, was shot in an outbuilding outside a John Street home in Lancaster, officials said.

Witnesses saw a man with a gun flee the scene Jan. 4, Lancaster deputies said.

After Baker was taken into custody in York County, he was transferred to the jail in Lancaster County where he was served the warrants for murder and weapons, according to Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office in Lancaster.

Baker was denied bail late Monday after a first court appearance in Lancaster.