York County has the second-highest eviction rate in the state: study

When Ruth Robbins learned that York County has the second-highest eviction rate in the state, she was moderately surprised.

“We have served a ton of people through our housing assistance program,” said Robbins, the chief program officer with York’s Community Progress Council, noting that the organization has assisted more than 8,000 families in recent years.

“I guess the thing I would say is that housing is not affordable,” she said. “I guess were seeing the repercussions of housing prices going up and limited availability.”

York County is somewhat of an outlier when it comes to evictions, according to a study conducted by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and PolicyLink, a national research institute headquartered in Oakland, California. The data for the study was gleaned from court records across the commonwealth.

The county’s eviction rate in 2022 was 16.4 percent, second only to Dauphin County’s 16.6 percent. Both counties are well above the next highest, Lehigh County, at 13.8 percent. Most of the remaining counties are in the single digits. Allegheny County and Philadelphia, for instance, had eviction rates of 5.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

By the numbers

The numbers tell another story: 6,945 families were evicted in 2022 in York County. In Philadelphia, which has more than three times the population of York County, 12,508 families faced losing their homes that year.

While wages have been increasing, according to the study, rent increases have outpaced wages. In York County, rents have increased by 16 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This growing gap between rents and wage growth can be seen across the Commonwealth as 47 percent of renters are spending more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing costs, according to the National Equity Atlas,” the study states. “This impacts not only a tenant’s day-to-day budgetary constraints, but also has direct ramifications on their ability to stay safely and stably housed.”

Robbins said, “Absolutely, rents are going up. It’s not just York. Prices are up all over the place. Wages are up, too, but not in proportion as prices are going up.”

Increasing wages, ironically, can be detrimental to those working paycheck to paycheck to support a family. Say a person gets a raise at work and that raise puts them above the income level to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or causes a cut in their benefits. Robbins said some people could find themselves losing money, and the ability to feed their family, while earning a higher wage. It could be a difference of just $100 a month, but to many working families, she said, that $100 could mean a shortfall when the rent’s due.

Holly Beck, division supervising attorney with the legal service’s housing unit and co-author of the report, said it was surprising that the crisis of finding and retaining affordable housing was not confined to the state’s urban center, but that the numbers in suburban and rural areas were “very surprising.”

“During the pandemic,” Beck said, “federal, state and local moratoriums on evictions and federal rental assistance went a long way. Sadly, that effect has largely dried up. Eviction rates have gone back up to pre-pandemic levels, and in some cases, have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. It’s true across the country, and it’s certainly the case in Pennsylvania.”

Clean slate law advocated

Community Legal Services and PolicyLink conducted the study to gather evidence to advocate for a “clean slate” law regarding evictions that would allow those who have lost their homes to have records of the eviction expunged from their legal and credit history.

“We represent tenants every day, and one of the most common questions we get from clients is will this case be on my record,” Beck said. “They’re already thinking ahead to their next housing search. They’re right to worry about that because in Pennsylvania, a case that was filed 10 years ago, a whole decade ago, even if the landlord drops the case, is still publicly viewable.”

Many landlords or property managers, once they see an eviction on a person’s record, regardless of the circumstances, reject the application, Beck said.

The causes for rising eviction rates are complex, advocates said.

“So many people are living paycheck to paycheck,” Beck said. “An unexpected health emergency or car repair or any other single expense like that can mean someone will be short of the rent for that month.”

Robbins described the problem as “incredibly complicated.”

“It’s totally layered,” she said. “People believe that poor people just need to go to work, but it’s not as simple as just going to work. Eviction prevention is not just about that.”

The factors that complicate the issue include lack of educational and employment opportunities, the high cost of child care and the lack of transportation, Robbins said.

“All of those things come together to make it tough for people to pay their rent,” she said. “Poverty is a tough cycle to break.”

Rental assistance ending

Emergency rental assistance, offered during and in the wake of the pandemic, will run out at the end of October, Robbins said. The Community Progress Council has been winding down its pandemic-related emergency assistance in the past few months and is still processing requests for aid.

Once that money is gone, Robbins is concerned about what might happen.

“Our program stayed open long after other counties stopped offering it,” she said. “I don’t know what will happen. A tremendous amount of people are going to go to agencies to access resources that may not be available. I think it’s going to be really difficult for people.”

