York County sheriff investigating after viral video shows bowling alley brawl in SC

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a viral video posted Saturday on Facebook showed a brawl at a bowling alley outside Rock Hill, officials said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson shared a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page of a video taken by someone who recorded the fight at Strikers Family Sportscenter.

Tolson admonished parents for the incident, where people are seen throwing punches and chairs. Screams can be heard in the video, and different individuals and groups are entangled in fights across the bowling alley before law enforcement intervenes.

“Hey parents, where are you?” Tolson wrote on Facebook as he shared the video Saturday at 10 p.m.

“This should not have happened. Do you know where your kid is? Do you know what they’re doing? Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem. Wake up and make them responsible so law enforcement does not have to! - Kevin.”

The sheriff’s post has received more than 365 comments and has been shared hundreds of times. The original video posted on Facebook has more than 1,500 comments and has been shared more than 4,600 times.

The incident happened Saturday morning around 12:45 a.m., Tolson said. The bowling alley is on Anderson Road just outside the Rock Hill city limits and is in York County in the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office.

The incident

As of Monday, no charges had been filed, Tolson told The Herald in an interview. A team from the sheriff’s office is investigating, Tolson said.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the identities of those involved and whether charges are appropriate,” Tolson said.

Tolson said the situation shown on the video was chaotic and out of control. Tolson said he remains concerned about the dangerous situation that erupted.

In the video, several law enforcement officers can be seen responding to the fights.

One off-duty deputy was working security at the bowling alley at the time the incident. Then other law enforcement officers arrived, sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said.

There were no serious injuries reported, Faris said.

The venue is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation, Faris said. Deputies are seeking other videos taken by witnesses at the bowling alley, Faris said.