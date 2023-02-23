York County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in Rock Hill chase

One person is in custody after a pursuit in Rock Hill early on Thursday morning, troopers say.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were searching the area of Mount Gallant Road and Hands Mill Highway for a suspect who ran away following a pursuit.

ALSO READ: Oil discharge discovered in Little Sugar Creek in south Charlotte

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect led officers on a short chase before jumping out of his car and running away.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information on the suspect.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina sees 22% increase in overdose deaths due to fentanyl, state leaders say)