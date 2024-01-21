York County SPCA held half-price dog adoption event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County SPCA held a half-price dog adoption event.

There was a long line of people standing outside waiting to find a pet to take home.

The York SPCA is operating at critical capacity for canines. The shelter says it saw a big increase in stray dog intake starting in March that never slowed.

Steven Martinez, the executive director for the York County SPCA said, “Even in January, so typically January is our month to catch up, catch our breath and take a rest but right now our shelter is full which is unprecedented for the month of January.”

Jerry Gilbert who was looking to adopt said, “Looking at the different dogs on the website, should we, shouldn’t we we had a dog that passed away, September was a year? And we just kind of missed the clatter of her feet and a cooking buddy at my side and said it’s about time.”

Adoptions also came with a free large bag of dog food. 39 dogs were adopted on Sunday.

