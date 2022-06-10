York County sues Panthers owner David Tepper’s companies, Rock Hill over practice site

York County has sued the city of Rock Hill and companies linked to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over $21 million the county spent on what the suit describes as the “collapsed” practice site in South Carolina that was started but never finished.

The lawsuit, which calls the failed practice site a “vanity project,” names Appaloosa Management LP, DT Sports Holding, Tepper Sports Holding Inc, and the City of Rock Hill as defendants.

In the lawsuit filed late Thursday, York County alleges Tepper’s companies directed misappropriation of $21 million, then the project fell apart when Rock Hill didn’t issue required bonds for the practice project and headquarters for the NFL football team. The project had been hailed at inception as an economic boon of up to $2 billion.

Now the parties that once praised the project are fighting in multiple courts over money already spent.

“York County has been damaged by a breakdown between the City of Rock Hill on one hand and Appaloosa Management, LP, Tepper Sports Holding, Inc., and DT Sports Holding, LLC on the other (collectively, the “Tepper Defendants”),” the lawsuit states. “The Tepper Defendants directed the misappropriation of $21 million of statutorily restricted, public funds from their stated purpose,the expansion of a roadway in York County, and improperly utilized these funds on their failed vanity project, the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility. Rather than cover the ballooning project budget themselves, the Tepper Defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers.”

The lawsuit then states that after Rock Hill did not issue bonds, the Tepper companies and Panthers pointed the finger at each other in blame.

Now in the lawsuit, York County blames both Tepper’s companies and Rock Hill for the $21 million loss.

“Ultimately, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the required bonds, the development project collapsed, and the City and the Tepper Defendants were left blaming each other for the failure,” the lawsuit states. “Both the City and the Tepper Defendants have harmed York County and its taxpayers, and the County should be made whole.“

The Panthers had not yet responded Friday morning for a request for comments.

Efforts to reach a spokesperson with the city of Rock Hill Friday morning was unsuccessful.

York County officials said in a statement Friday the lawsuit was filed, “to protect the County and its taxpayers and to recover damages caused by these defendants.”

County officials declined further comment, saying the lawsuit “speaks for itself.”

Lawsuit comes after bankruptcy filing

The lawsuit comes a week after Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate, filed bankruptcy in Delaware over the failed project.

That bankruptcy remains pending.

The Panthers intended to build a nearly 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art headquarters on the 240-acre land in Rock Hill. The project was supposed to be an economic boost for both the city and South Carolina. It would have been the largest such facility in the NFL and was intended to be a sports and entertainment venue for events from soccer games to high school sports championships and corporate events and concerts.

The Panthers broke ground on the site in 2020.

But Rock Hill failed to issue to the bonds on the site, and the Panthers stopped construction in March so the two sides could work things out.

The two sides could not reach an agreement, the Panthers sent Rock Hill a 30-day default notice, and at the end of those 30 days, when Rock Hill did not respond, terminated the deal.

In a press conference in April, Tepper declined to comment on what went wrong.

Check back for updates on this developing story.