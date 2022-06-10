  • Oops!
York County sues Rock Hill, David Tepper’s companies alleging misuse of $21M in public funds

WSOCTV.com News Staff
2 min read
York County has filed a lawsuit against the City of Rock Hill and three of David Tepper’s companies, saying it is owed $21 million that it lost in connection to the failed Panthers practice facility project.

The county is suing Appaloosa Management LP, DT Sports Holding LLC and Tepper Sports Holding Inc., (collectively the Tepper defendants) along with Rock Hill.

The lawsuit alleges the Tepper defendants didn’t use $21 million in public funds for the purpose the parties agreed on -- the expansion of a York County road. The county had already planned to expand Mount Gallant Road to three lanes, but in the lawsuit, York County said the Tepper defendants “identified the need” for the road to be expanded to five lanes instead of three for the Panthers project.

In the filing, York County said the defendants listed on the lawsuit agreed if York County gave them $21 million they planned to spend on the three-lane expansion, the Tepper defendants would manage and construct the five-lane expansion and, with Tepper’s real estate company, be responsible for all additional costs.

ALSO READ: Tepper on Rock Hill practice facility: ‘We released a statement already’

The county alleges that Tepper’s companies spent the $21 million “to cover expenses associated with the [Panthers facility] Project generally” instead of the completion of the Mount Gallant Road project.

“[They] improperly utilized these funds on their failed vanity project, the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility,” the lawsuit reads. “Rather than cover the ballooning project budget themselves, the Tepper Defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers.”

Tepper Sports and Entertainment paused construction on the facility in early March, saying the city of Rock Hill failed to get the finances to pay for public infrastructure. Later, the company terminated the project.

ALSO READ: ‘Depressing’: SC Panthers fans disappointed with practice facility standstill

York County said Rock Hill refused to accept its financial help and that led to its failure to issue the bonds.

“Both the City and the Tepper Defendants have harmed York County and its taxpayers, and the County should be made whole,” the lawsuit reads.

>> To read the lawsuit in its entirety, click here.

York County is demanding repayment with interest of the $21 million, payment for construction costs associated with the Mount Gallant Road project, lost tax revenue and punitive damages, among other payment.

Channel 9 has reached out to the City of Rock Hill and to David Tepper for comment but has not heard back yet.

York County released the following statement to Channel 9:

“On Thursday, June 9th, York County filed a lawsuit against DT Sports Holding, LLC, Appaloosa Management LP, Tepper Sports Holding, Inc., and the City of Rock Hill. The purpose of the lawsuit is to protect the County and its taxpayers and to recover damages caused by these defendants. The specific conduct at issue is described in the Complaint. Therefore, we will permit the filing to speak for itself and there will be no further comment at this time.”

(WATCH BELOW: David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Panthers practice facility)

