York County teacher arrested on indecent liberties charges, sheriff’s office says

A York County teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the York-Poquoson sheriff’s office.

Kristen McAllister, a teacher at Tabb High School, was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office.

McAllister, 32, is charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship as well as two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Tabb High School and York County school division administrators were alerted Wednesday night of “an allegation of unprofessional conduct by a school employee involving a minor,” York County school division superintendent Victor Shandor said in a statement to Tabb High families. Shandor said the allegation was immediately turned over to law enforcement.

“Our hiring procedures involve mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance,” Shandor said in the statement. “We expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate.”

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff’s office officials have identified one “victim of crimes that occurred in the latter part of 2021,” the release said.

McAllister is listed as an English teacher in Tabb High School’s online staff directory. She will not be allowed on school division property while the investigation is ongoing, Shandor said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com