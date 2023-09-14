York County teen pleads guilty to killing mother

A York County teenager pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his mother, our partners at The Herald reported.

He was 14 when he shot and killed his mother, Alethea “Lisa” Totherow in May in York.

Deputies: Juvenile charged with shooting 56-year-old woman in York County

The teen, who is now 16, took a plea deal Tuesday as an adult reducing his murder charge to voluntary manslaughter.

He fired the gun 11 times, 16th Circuit senior assistant solicitor Whitney Payne said in court.

He was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison but could be released a few years earlier for time served.

