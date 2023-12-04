York County welcomes a decade of anniversaries, historic preservation projects

A moment of perfect timing lies ahead for York County in the mid-2020s.

Let’s tell the story of this convenient confluence this way:

Four major anniversaries in history + Opening of historic sites = Prime time for taking in York County history.

We have York County’s 275th anniversary in 2024 and the 250th anniversaries for the Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation and Treaties with France in 2026 to 2028. And we could add in the 250th of the opening of Camp Security, the British prisoner-of-war camp, in 2031.

So those are key birthdays. What about the sites?

About 40 historical or cultural sites or programs launched earlier this decade or are mounted on the drawing board. The new York County History Center’s museum in the restored steam plant, the new Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center and Hellam Township’s Mifflin House’s restoration into an Underground Railroad/Civil War attraction are among the highest profile.

Anniversary events provide more than fun milestones. They mark firm community checkpoints, a time to take stock and leave a productive legacy.

For example, local organizers of the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence built the Colonial Courthouse on the east bank of the Codorus Creek in 1976. This precise project replicated the county courthouse at Market and George streets that hosted Continental Congress in 1777-78.

The 250th anniversary of York city in 1991 offered an unprecedented feature: a Black history component. Wm. Lee Smallwood’s booklet “York at 250” served as a key part of that celebration, as did Jean Downs’ calendar of sites important to the Black community.

Smallwood’s introduction included this memorable reflection:

“A great history reflects the greatness of a people. It is their reputation chiseled in time to speak of why they are and what they are capable of. There is no future for a people who deny their past. If you don’t know who you are as a people, you don’t know who you are as a person.”

In 1999, the York County Honors Choir and the opening of the York County Rail Trail from the Maryland line to York city are among the lasting products of the 250th celebration of York County. Indeed, the dedication of the Heritage Rail Trail — then known as the Codorus Bike Path — came alongside Yorkfest, a three-day music festival at Lafayette Plaza next to the trail, and the Riverwalk Arts Festival, a two-day event, hugging the trail. This provided the intersection of creatives and recreationists, two movements that are a big part of York County’s path forward 25 years later.

In 2002, organizers of the 225th anniversary of the adoption of the Articles of Confederation in York aimed to reeducate the public about York County’s link to the American Revolution. For example, they sought to go beyond the groundless “First Capital” marketing slogan that rolled off many tongues for 40 years. The emphasis was to explain the Articles and put the foundational document on its proper footing as America’s first constitution.

The “Nine Months in York Town” campaign also explored all aspects of the Continental Congress’ stay plus focused on local stories about the eight-year-long American Revolution. Past anniversaries tended to target the crafting and adoption of the Articles.

It makes sense, installing a slate roof on a former Welsh slate quarryman’s cottage in Coulsontown, in Peach Bottom Township. The Old Line Museum in Delta operates the cottages as a historic site.

Surely, the intersection of anniversaries and an array of openings and improvements in museums, parks and historic buildings will leave a similar legacy later this decade.

Why this confluence?

So here’s a question: How is it that all these historical/cultural projects are coming together this decade, or a few just before the pandemic?

Clearly, the COVID-19 solitude gave leaders and residents throughout York County a chance to think and plan for their organization and community. And no doubt then-Gov. Tom Wolf, a Mount Wolf native, was aware of county projects that were in the bid for state funding. Further, you could argue that boomers, facing retirement, are looking to do one last project.

In York County, there’s still a strong fiber seeking community good, in the wake of the passing of the philanthropic greatest generation — or maybe because of its passing. Some of the late philanthropists left strong community endowments or foundations.

And the attention on history and culture that the anniversaries will bring represent a peg for some organizations to bring their projects to completion.

York’s Goodridge Center has added two key exhibits in recent months: a bronze statue of Underground Railroad operator William C. Goodridge and a display about his son and pioneering photographer Glenalvin Goodridge’s work.

Community expert weighs in

York County Economic Alliance’s Silas Chamberlin, facilitator of the YoCo STRONG Recovery Task Force in the pandemic era and an environmental historian, provided his thoughts about why these projects are coming together in such a batch.

He generally agreed with our observations about why so many projects have been completed in the past five years or are slated for later this decade.

He provided additional thinking:

“I think some of these projects are finally moving from long-standing plans into actual progress because of a paradigm shift underway in the perceived relationship between quality of place and economic vitality. The old artificial bifurcation between investing in place and investing in the economy has slowly faded, and I believe — and hope — that more county residents, civic leaders and elected officials now see investing in parks, trails, greenways, open space, cultural amenities, the arts and historic preservation as part of our economic strategy.

“That doesn’t mean those sectors don’t have value in and of themselves, but recognizing the relationship between quality of place and economic imperatives such as talent and business attraction and retention allows those sectors the opportunity to be seen as critical infrastructure. As such, we have started to invest in them like we do our other critical infrastructure through programs like the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), the Local Share Account (gaming funds) and with federal CARES and ARPA funds.

“I think it’s very telling that when our county commissioners received federal pandemic recovery funds through CARES and ARPA, they chose to invest heavily in arts and cultural organizations and in specific quality-of-life projects. Not every county did that. In fact, York County became a statewide (and even national) leader in recognizing that these funds should support the creative, cultural and outdoor sectors as part of our pandemic recovery. And in turn, it allowed many projects to gain enough capital to move from the drawing board to fruition.

Penn Market at Penn and Market streets, York’s oldest market house, is awaiting renovations. In recent months, all its stands have been rented by vendors.

“And it was crucial to have a governor who believes in this paradigm shift. There’s no way to overstate the influence of having Tom Wolf serving in office for two terms and helping to direct more than $169 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding to projects across the county, which in turn leveraged an additional $461 million in private investment. Not all of those projects have strong ties to history, culture and sense of place, but many do, including York County History Center, Crispus Attucks, Mifflin House, Hanover Trolley Trail, Codorus Greenway, Logos Academy expansion, Knowledge Park, Yorktowne Hotel, Glen Rock Ruins Hall, Appell Center improvement, etc.

“Would some of those projects have happened without Governor Wolf? Maybe. But they would have taken much longer and required much more local financial support, and a few would not have gotten off the ground. And our legislative delegation has been right there supporting these investments and advocating for funding for their priorities, which includes many of the same projects.

The Hanover Area Historical Society operates a new museum in the carriage house of its Warehime Mansion. The mansion itself is a historic site filled with artifacts of history.

“A major factor is the coalescence of our philanthropic community. The Powder Mill Foundation, Warehime Foundation, Glatfelter Foundation, York County Community Foundation, Kinsley Foundation and others have been directly engaged in almost all of these projects on this list.

“The investment from the state in these projects would be impossible without our foundation community stepping up (sometimes behind the scenes) to provide the necessary funding to match public investment, provide the soft costs that state grants don’t fund, and otherwise make high-level investments at critical moments.

“Most communities are lucky if they have one major foundation that periodically doles out funds. York County has several high-functioning foundations that regularly invest millions of dollars in these projects. In the last few years, they have collaborated more closely than ever before, and the results have been numerous strategic investments to bring stalled projects to reality. Much of that coordination is thanks to having Michael Hady directing the Powder Mill Foundation, leading by example.

A German-style distillery, Eichelberger Distillery, is being constructed at Dill’s Tavern, a historic site operated by the Northern York County Area Historical and Preservation Society.

“This one I struggle to articulate, but I think it comes down to having the right people in the right places. You correctly point out that we have lost a number of longstanding community and business leaders, but we also are fortunate to have so many of the right people in prominent roles who just want to get things done.

“Perhaps one silver lining in the loss of so many leaders has been the opportunity for a new generation to rise to the occasion and assume new forms of leadership. These are folks that have found ways to get things done despite it looking very different from the leadership of a couple decades ago. As you point out, the civic pride is still there and incredibly strong.

“In fact, I think the civic pride is much more inclusive and engaging of our whole community than it ever was. That scares some people, but I think it gives added impetus to the work underway.”

– PeoplesBank Glen Rock branch, once the headquarters for this York County bank, has become a combination of meeting space and museum. This view comes behind a teller’s window, an artifact from this iconic place’s past. The York County Historic Preservation Society meets there, as do other groups. There’s a Glen Rock Carolers room and other exhibits.

Projects underway in the 2020s

Here’s a sampling of history, cultural and recreational projects completed in the past five years, plus ongoing projects and buildings saved with the intent of restoration:

Historic York leased the 18th-century Strickler House from the county, with an eye toward making this Springettsbury Township structure the organization’s headquarters.

Logos Academy created an upper school, incorporating a restored vintage car dealership as part of the campus.

The Yorktowne Hotel opened to the public and has its 100th anniversary in 2025 in view.

The Appell Center underwent another round of renovations, a process of transformation that began about 1980, and is looking toward the 100th anniversary of The Strand Theatre in 2025. The Capitol Theatre, which opened in 1906 and reopened after restorations in 1926, also faces a century anniversary in 2026.

The Hanover Area Historical Society opened a museum in the carriage house of the Warehime-Myers mansion, the organization’s headquarters.

The 27-mile York County Heritage Rail Trail now is complete from the Maryland line to Rudy Park. The rail trail initially reached York in 1999, the 250th anniversary of York County.

The first phase of the Heart of Hanover Trails wayside markers is completed.

Fundraising was completed for a City Cemetery (potter’s field) monument in North York.

Hanover’s McAlister Hotel was developed into market rate apartments, with a restaurant and coffee shop.

North York’s Lebanon Cemetery’s restoration is well underway, and work is extended to other Black cemeteries in York County and beyond.

Signage and beautification for a memorial to Lillie Belle Allen and police Officer Henry Schaad, who were killed in York’s 1969 race riots, is underway in Farquhar Park, with plans for the erection of new memorials in the city.

Renovations of the New York Wire Works into a space for art studios, galleries and retail makers is ongoing.

On the heels of curriculum about Black military veterans from York County, Bryan Wade of Keystones Oral Histories is producing another documentary about abolitionists and the Underground Railroad in southcentral Pennsylvania.

The Hellam, Martin and Red Lion libraries were renovated.

Susquehanna Heritage River Discovery tours were initiated aboard the vintage boat Chief Uncas.

A statue of 19th-century freedman and William C. Goodridge was unveiled at York’s Goodridge Freedom Center.

The former PeoplesBank in Glen Rock was converted into a meeting space for the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society and an expanded museum.

2020s projects slated for completion

And here is a sampling of projects in the queue for the 2020s, many set for completion mid-decade in time for the anniversaries:

A national Smithsonian exhibit of pioneering photographer Glenalvin Goodridge’s work is planned. A special exhibit of his daguerreotypes just opened in the Goodridge Center.

The restoration of the Mifflin House, its barn and farm into a Susquehanna welcome center and Underground Railroad interpretive site is underway.

A monument is to be installed in North York’s City Cemetery.

The York County History Center’s museum, library and headquarters in the old Met-Ed steam plant on West Philadelphia Street will open in 2024.

Crispus Attucks York’s History and Culture Center is expected to open on the group’s South George Street campus in 2025.

Improvements are to be made to the Codorus Greenway, a 1.4 mile stretch of the Codorus Creek in York, including a West Bank/Creekside Trail.

An outdoor monument or installation about the Articles of Confederation, adopted in York, is planned. It is often referenced as the “Hard Bargains” project.

Improvements at Glen Rock’s Ruins Hall, the Glen Rock Mill Inn and other Trail Towns projects are underway.

Improvements to Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, one of Pennsylvania’s newest state parks, are planned.

Improvements to the Hellam Hills preserve (Wizard Ranch) and other Lancaster Conservancy holdings are planned.

An operations analysis and capital needs assessment of the Hanover Market House are to be released.

A project involving the Dillsburg end of the South Mountain Trolley Greenway using former rail rights of way is in its early stages.

Further archaeological work and development of visitor access for the stockade site of Camp Security, a British POW camp in the American Revolution, is planned.

The restoration of the fire-damaged farmhouse at the Horn Farm Center in Hellam Township is planned.

Additional openings of links on the Hanover Trolley Trail, using rail rights of way between Hanover and York are planned.

Funds for restoration of the 1866-vintage York’s Penn Market using state and local funds have been approved.

Fundraising for the relocation and restoration of Spring Grove’s circa 1750 Hoke House is underway.

The restoration of the vintage Glen Theatre into a community center is ongoing.

York College’s Knowledge Park and Manor House completion and other Penn Street investment is underway.

Susquehanna River’s Veterans Memorial Bridge improvements are planned.

Phased improvements to Wrightsville Riverfront Park are underway.

Plans are being sought for possible reuse of the long-closed Hanover (State) Theater.

The erection of a German-style distillery, Eichelberger Distillery, at Dill’s Tavern is underway.

Restoration of three Welsh quarrymen cottages in Peach Bottom Township is ongoing.

The extension and enhancement of broadband infrastructure countywide, including free public wireless networks in the York city and Hanover metro areas, is underway.

Other projects

One by one, former red-brick factories, which were homes to iconic York County brands, are being converted in residential units. For example, Jordan Ilyes has redevelopment the Red Lion Table Co. site into apartments, a coffee shop and a brewery. Seth Predix’s redevelopment of the former Spring Grove Intermediate School into apartments is another example.

Another iconic building awaits reuse: The York County Redevelopment Authority acquired the former South George Street post office to hold for preservation and development.

Sources: This column is adapted and expanded from a story from WitnessingYork.com, a digital site operated by Jim McClure and Jamie Noerpel. The original story has links to these projects.

The Mansion House, the more than 200-year-old miller’s house, at the former Schmidt & Ault paper mill, serves as headquarters for York College’s Knowledge Park now under development on the site.

